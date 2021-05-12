BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Braz Books | @ngoziotiaba **

Braz Books is a publishing business focused on creating fun and exciting books in indigenous Nigerian languages for kids and adults.

Ngozi Theodora Otiaba is passionate about the preservation of native languages and believes in the modern-day relevance of bilingualism as she has seen first-hand rewards and benefits of being multilingual herself.

Ngozi’s books are currently available for purchase on Amazon in the Igbo language and are being translated to other Nigerian languages including Yoruba. Her books will shortly be available for purchase in the Nigerian market, so please watch out for this announcement if you are based in Nigeria.

Ngozi also hosts a YouTube channel called “Igbo Stories with Ngozi” where she reads inspiring stories in the Igbo language to encourage young speakers and adult learners to learn and practice the language which is sadly on the decline. Do consider subscribing to her channel today!

To learn more about Ngozi and to connect with her, please visit her website and social media platforms listed below;

Website: ngoziotiaba.com

YouTube: Igbo Stories with Ngozi

Instagram: @ngoziotiaba

Facebook: @otiabangozi

Twitter: @NgoziOtiaba