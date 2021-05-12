Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

Career Inspired Scoop

Tamaramiebi Akika & Sarah Chebli emerge Winners in BCG Essay Writing Competition

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

Olasupo Shasore's Book 'A Platter of Gold' gets adapted into Documentary Film On Netflix 👏🏽👏🏽

Career News

Meet the Nigerians who made the 2021 NFL Draft

Career Scoop

Here's What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Career Inspired Scoop

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Career Scoop

#BNAsksWana: All the Questions Wana Sambo Keye Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Career Features Inspired

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Career

Here's What you Need to know about Rose Ada Okwechime's Life, Career & Business Strides in the Mortgage Industry

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Braz Books | @ngoziotiaba

**

Braz Books is a publishing business focused on creating fun and exciting books in indigenous Nigerian languages for kids and adults.

Ngozi Theodora Otiaba is passionate about the preservation of native languages and believes in the modern-day relevance of bilingualism as she has seen first-hand rewards and benefits of being multilingual herself.

Ngozi’s books are currently available for purchase on Amazon in the Igbo language and are being translated to other Nigerian languages including Yoruba. Her books will shortly be available for purchase in the Nigerian market, so please watch out for this announcement if you are based in Nigeria.

Ngozi also hosts a YouTube channel called “Igbo Stories with Ngozi” where she reads inspiring stories in the Igbo language to encourage young speakers and adult learners to learn and practice the language which is sadly on the decline. Do consider subscribing to her channel today!

To learn more about Ngozi and to connect with her, please visit her website and social media platforms listed below;

Website: ngoziotiaba.com
YouTubeIgbo Stories with Ngozi
Instagram: @ngoziotiaba
Facebook: @otiabangozi
Twitter: @NgoziOtiaba

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

BN Prose: Drowning In Pain by Ufot Dorathy

Mfonobong Inyang: Ten Gemstones for Great People

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death
Advertisement
css.php