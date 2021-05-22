Fine Dining in Lagos just got better as EbonyLife Place re-opens the Popina Resturant with a special ‘Week Of Celebrations’ offer | May 22nd

Connect with us

EbonyLife Place, a luxury resort in the heart of Lagos, Victoria Island, is set to reopen its fine dining restaurant, Popina, to the lovers of gourmet food.

From Saturday May 22nd, Lagos diners will be able to participate in a special week of celebrations to herald Popina’s opening, with a 50% off regular menu prices for sumptuous three-course meals with wine and our uniquely crafted cocktails.

Popina restaurant is an elegant and refined dining room, enhanced by a gorgeous, colourful 90-degree installation by renowned visual artist Gerald Chukwuma. Its elegant setting extends outdoors, where guests can bask in the relaxing, airy poolside terrace, soothed by the sound of a splashing fountain.

According to the executive chef, Gavin Blaauw, guests eager for a sublime gastronomic experience will be thrilled with the menu’s elegant mix of French technique, rich Italian flavours, local ingredients, and a contemporary style of food presentation.

To book, call +234 913 926 4355 and follow them on Instagram – @Popina.lagos

Chef Gavin and his team are waiting to welcome you!

