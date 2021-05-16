You’ll Love Jackie Appiah in this DOS Accra Campaign

Connect with us

Ready-to-wear fashion brand DOS has unveiled a new campaign for its Accra outlet tagged Colours with stunning pieces modeled by top actress Jackie Appiah.

According to the brand:

The collection is vibrant, elegant and chic. We were inspired by the bright colors that we see day to day in Accra. azThe pieces have bold patterns which transcend into all the different styles in the collection from workwear to sexy night time looks. There is a piece for every woman.

See the full collection below

Credits
Brand: @dosaccra
Muse: @jackieappiah
Location: @sandboxbc

