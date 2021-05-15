Check out Tiwa Savage’s Easy Chic Travel Style – PS: It’s Proudly Made-in-Nigeria

Connect with us

Our editors at BellaNaija Style are, no doubt, big supporters of loungewear. From comfy work-from-home basics to easy-chic looks – we’ve broken down the best loungewear collections, the celeb-approved WFH styles, and all the outfit inspiration one could ask for. No one can deny how versatile loungewear is – and Tiwa Savage just proved our point making yet another striking appearance in this wardrobe essential.

Taking a trip from Lagos to Maimi with “her army” Tiwa showed us the ideal airport outfit that is the perfect balance between polished yet comfortable. She rocked the purple forest leaf short robe from one of her favourite Nigerian brands Banke Kuku. Her laid-back look included gold Hermés slides and an Hermés Birkin Anemone bag which coordinated with her loungewear. Her son Jamil was also not left out of the fashion fun. He wore an easy denim look completed with a Burberry coat.

See all the snaps below:

