Connect with us

Style

Trust Us, You’ll Want to See LB Eazywear's Debut Collection

Style

You'll Love Jackie Appiah in this DOS Accra Campaign

Style

Check out Tiwa Savage's Easy Chic Travel Style - PS: It's Proudly Made-in-Nigeria

Beauty Career Movies & TV Scoop Style

#MissUniverse2021: How Our African Queens Showed Up at the Preliminary Competition in Swimwear & Evening Gowns

Beauty Style

Y2K Nollywood Fashion is the Biggest Trend RN - Here's how to Rock It

Style

Fact: JUST ICON’s New Capsule Collection Is Too Good To Miss!

Style

Watch Allëdjo’s Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show Here - “Sea, Sun, Ayé”

Style

JZO's "La Sape" Collection is Worth Your Attention

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Monochrome this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 145

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Nanfe Jemimah Oyeleke Edition

Style

Trust Us, You’ll Want to See LB Eazywear’s Debut Collection

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LB Eazywear, a sister brand to top fashion brand Lady Biba has unveiled its debut collection tagged KAMBILI.

According to the statement of the brand:

Named the ‘KAMBILI’ collection, an Igbo word meaning ‘Let me Live”, the general theme and mood for this collection was birthed from musings of freedom. The collection features easy-breezy yet functional pieces designed with “Living” in mind, from the choice of fabrics (majorly cotton) to the cuts and silhouettes.

With precise intentionality and clear understanding of the casual needs of today’s woman, it is with great excitement we announce that the LB Eazywear line is set to launch its debut collection to mark its rebrand and relaunch since its launch in 2019.

This collection is an array of pieces that can easily transition from staying at home to going out.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

See the full collection below.

 

Credits

Brand: @lbeazywear

Models@bolanle @zainabbalogun

Photography@tosin.akinyemiju

Makeup@samanthamartins__

Hair@mywashandgo

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php