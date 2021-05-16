Trust Us, You’ll Want to See LB Eazywear’s Debut Collection

LB Eazywear, a sister brand to top fashion brand Lady Biba has unveiled its debut collection tagged KAMBILI.

According to the statement of the brand:

Named the ‘KAMBILI’ collection, an Igbo word meaning ‘Let me Live”, the general theme and mood for this collection was birthed from musings of freedom. The collection features easy-breezy yet functional pieces designed with “Living” in mind, from the choice of fabrics (majorly cotton) to the cuts and silhouettes.

With precise intentionality and clear understanding of the casual needs of today’s woman, it is with great excitement we announce that the LB Eazywear line is set to launch its debut collection to mark its rebrand and relaunch since its launch in 2019.

This collection is an array of pieces that can easily transition from staying at home to going out.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle