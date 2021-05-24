Meet Mercy Isoyip & Grace-Charis, Stars that’ll thrill You in HONEY TV’s Reality Show, ‘Nollywood Queens’

On Friday night, DStv’s lifestyle channel, HONEY premiered a one-of-a-kind reality show called Nollywood Queens.

The observational reality show follows the lives of five fabulous Nigerian actresses, Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo, Mimi Orjiekwe, Grace-Charis and Mercy Isoyip.

Here’s a chat with the show’s cast. Read the first part HERE, and read on for what the rest of the cast, Grace-Charis and Mercy Isoyip had to say about the show.

Grace-Charis

If you were about to audition in front of your favourite director, how would you describe yourself?

Grace-Charis Bassey is a director’s delight. I usually come to my director well-prepared and having researched the role at hand. I am very flexible. I try to empty myself as an actor so the director can fill me up to become the character in question. I use all my senses in every performance, and this helps me respond to every detail around me, from my fellow actors to my environment, costumes, makeup etcetera. I am an actor with depth and detail. What’s your favourite social media outlet? Instagram. What do you think viewers will like about your unique Nollywood brand, and what is that special “je ne sais quois” you’ll be bringing to the show?

I believe viewers will like my originality, my drive and my passion for the things I am involved in, and my passion for humanity. I am sure the viewers will fall in love with my unpredictable nature as I can easily switch to go with the flow. I can be hot and cold at the same time, and I think that will add an interesting element to my time on the show. Who’s your favourite person on reality TV and do you have a favourite reality TV show?

My fav show is Keeping up with the Kardashians, and my favourites are Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Which brand or person do you think the world is sleeping on in Nollywood or Nigeria’s entertainment scene, and how do you see them eventually getting big?

Nollywood and Nigeria have a fickle attention span and they don’t stay on one thing for too long. In Nollywood, every actor is dispensable and will be slept on if they fail to make their brand relevant. In order to remain relevant and valuable in the entertainment scene, these days a lot more actors are doing comedy skits, glamorous photoshoots, reinventing their bodies and so on.

Mercy Isoyip

If you were about to audition in front of your favourite director, how would you describe yourself?

I would like them to keep in mind that I’m an extraordinary, versatile actor, ready to accept any role and deliver. I’m original. With me, it’s all real. What do you think you’re best known for?

I’ll keep this one brief. I think I’m best known for my originality and my sexiness. What’s your favourite social media outlet?

It would be Instagram. What do you think viewers will like about your unique Nollywood brand, and what is that special “je ne sais quois” you’ll be bringing to the show?

Again, I’m being real and natural. I’m being organic and living in the moment. They would definitely think I’m original. That special and spicy ingredient has to be my realness and the fact that I’m living every aspect of my life and there’s no faking it. I have family values, I believe in love and I still believe in having a home and building a family. Who’s your favourite person on reality TV and do you have a favourite reality TV show?

Unfortunately, I don’t watch reality TV so I can’t think of a favourite. Sorry to disappoint you. Which brand or person do you think the world is sleeping on in Nollywood or Nigeria’s entertainment scene, and how do you see them eventually getting big?

In entertainment generally, I’d like to say me. There’s one person who I also think has been underrated for a long time and his name is YC. He’s a rapper and a musician who has really good stuff but he’s not where he’s supposed to be. He’s too good to be where he is now.

Catch Nollywood Queens every Friday at 8 pm on HONEY (DStv channel 173).

