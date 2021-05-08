A Triller X SoundCloud Partnership is here & It is perfect for Creators & Artists

AI-powered social media experience, Triller, and next-generation music entertainment company SoundCloud, have today announced a new integration. This integration will uniquely showcase and support emerging independent artists with the launch of a dedicated SoundCloud-curated playlist featured on Triller.

For SoundCloud artists, access to the Triller platform will provide more marketing tools to help independent artists grow their careers.

The SoundCloud playlist is located on the Triller app’s Music Discovery page, establishing a unique home on Triller for identifying new, up-and-coming artists bubbling up on SoundCloud today.

Updated monthly with fresh, standout tracks hand-selected by music teams at Repost by SoundCloud, SoundCloud’s creator services division, all tracks are available for Triller creators for use in their own video content within the app.

Other features of the new integration are as follows:

Artists will now be able to link their Triller profile with their SoundCloud profile, making it easy for new fans to discover more of their music and for artists to grow additional revenue through SoundCloud’s new fan-powered royalties system. Triller users will have the ability to create their own ‘Power Edits’ in order to fit their video creation, greatly enhancing engagement and visibility of the source tracks.

As an AI-driven social platform that delivers a suite of technologies for artists, creators, and users, to fully control the creation of short-form video and music editing possibilities, Triller saw untapped potential in the idea of providing independent artists on SoundCloud with a way to cross-promote their music via the Triller channel.

“With a shared goal of showcasing established and emerging talent, this partnership puts artists first—just like Triller does—enabling them to develop a Triller fan base that is empowered to create, share and connect,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller.

“The new SoundCloud playlist on Triller offers one more way to elevate and promote the rising artists who are building their careers independently today,” says Allison Moore, Head of Artist Marketing at Repost by SoundCloud.

“We’re very excited to be working with Triller to connect these artists with a new audience—helping them to get discovered, build their profiles, and grow their careers both on and beyond SoundCloud.”

The SoundCloud playlist launches on Triller and is available on SoundCloud, today.

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud is the world’s largest open audio platform, powered by a connected community of creators, listeners, and curators on the pulse of what’s new, now, and next in culture. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud empowers the world’s audio creators with the best tools, services, and resources to build and grow their careers. With over 250 million tracks from 30 million creators heard in 190 countries, what’s next in music is first on SoundCloud.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 300 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller is owned by TrillerNet.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app, unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology, which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

