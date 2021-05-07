Connect with us

Introducing the Wakanow Affiliate Programme – An Opportunity to earn Money as a Travel Lover

The COVID 19 pandemic created a major disruption in the travel and tourism industry leading to airlines and key tourist destinations re-inventing themselves in the light of health and safety protocols being introduced to preserve the industry.

These have opened up new opportunities for growth and business development of which Wakanow is now at the forefront of growing business to business within the travel space. This has led to the re-inventing of its’ affiliate programme to show interested members of the public how they can leverage the new opportunities in the travel space by joining the Affiliate programme.

Wakanow is one of the biggest online travel agencies in Nigeria, and a front liner in the African travel industry with a physical footprint all over Nigeria, major cities in Africa nations, and also in UAE.

The Wakanow Affiliate programme is designed to enable travel agencies and individuals who engage in selling travel products to sell highly discounted Wakanow travel products to their customers and make a huge profit.
The Affiliate Forum was proudly supported by Virgin Atlantic

Oyinda Idowu, Head of B2B, Wakanow welcoming Promise Ukandu, Head of Sales, Virgin Atlantic to the event.

Oyinda Idowu, Head of B2B addressing the attendees

Gbenga Onitilo, Head of Airline Services and Destination Management, Wakanow

Modupe Femi Ogundele, Sales Account Manager, Virgin Atlantic

L-R Wole Taylor, Affiliate Manager and Oyinda Idowu, Head-B2B, Wakanow

L- R Temitayo Shittu, Head- Product and Marketing, Tosin Lesh-Abimbola, Operations Manager -B2B and Boluwatife Ogundokun, Associate- Holidays and Packages

Wole Taylor, Affiliate Manager, and Onyeka Nwobodo Ereku, Head- Credit

Adejoke Abbey, Head of Fulfillment

Gbenga Onitilo and Victor Anazodo, Offline Marketing Manager

L- R Funmilayo Fagbemi, Omotola Adeboye, Temitayo Shittu, Modupe Femi Ogundele, Tosin Lesh- Abimbola, and Margaret Etuk

All attendees went home with exciting goodie bags courtesy of Wakanow and Virgin Atlantic

