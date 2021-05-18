We Can’t Stop Gushing Over Yvonne Orji’s Outfit For MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Yvonne Orji is most definitely one of our favourite girls to look out for on the red carpet. For the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards which held over the weekend, the style star brought the much-needed drama to the red carpet in a head-turning multi-coloured tiered fringe dress.

The dress was designed by Ghanaian born fashion designer Mimi Plange – strapless and bold with a plunging neckline and an element of extravagance for that perfect paparazzi shot with fringe in motion; the look was a show stopper on all fronts.

For her hair, Yvonne opted for a buzzcut with tapered sides complimented by a bold makeup look. She accessorized with Lana Jewelry earrings and Dena Kemp and David Yurman rings and brought the look to a perfect finish in yellow Stuart Weitzman’s high-heeled sandals.

Credits

Hair: @reign.mari.hair

Makeup: @missdrini

Styling: @apuje

Dress: @mimiplange

Earrings: @lanajewelry

Rings: @dena_kemp & @davidyurman

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

