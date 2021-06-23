AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 386

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Outfit @prudential_styling
Photography @honor_gabriel
Mua @larrysiva_touch
DRESS @bidenigeria
MAKE UP @blushious_makeup
@audreyb___
Dress: @vintage_ennie
Makeup & Gelé : @gemstouch
@jayzthriftstore
Dress: @modior_kors
Makeup: @clasyglaze
#AsoEbiBella
@oma_.frances
Dress @farachi_sewinghub
Dress: @teddyzdesign
Bella: @camilleyvette
Outfit; @suzzywillscouture
Makeup: @celinacelinemakeover
Photographer: @geosephetim
Dress: @r_modernfashion
Makeup: @bellab.mua
@thedorathybachor Outfit:@somobysomo
Mua: @daniellesbeautyworld
Bella @tunmtunm_
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Hairstylist @ivys_place_
📸 @felixcrown
@officialseyiawo
Beads- @hseofpambal_fabrics
Attire – @kinghakbal
Dress: @somobysomo
Styled : @mz_florashaw
Shot by : @photokulture
@nengiofficial
Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstylist: @hairfromus
📸: @photokulture
Makeup: @glittersandglossstudio
Whoosh! @tolanibaj Dress: @julyetpeters
Stylist: @zackstyling_luxury_
Hairstylist: @hairbybube_
Makeup: @bukolastouch_
@chinonsoarubayo Outfit @tubo__
Photographed by @iamsmazzi
Makeup @_mirellebeauty
@thedorathybachor
Dress : @somobysomo
Stylist: @mz_florashaw
📸: @photokulture
@mydemartins and @officialafeezowo
Dress: @empressteecouture
Makeup: @tshakky
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos
Dress: @dess_apparel
Bella: dr.adote
Outfit: @grass_fields
@style_by_lulu
@solasobowale Dress by @odeva_nigeria
Photo: @biyiadeleke
Makeup: @demiwilliam
Kids!
Photography @yjpictures
Mom’s outfit @bb_artistry
Men’s outfits @luxurybytujo
Makeup @hermosaa_ng
@officialosas Photography: @m12photography