AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 386

Published

23 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Outfit @prudential_styling
Photography @honor_gabriel
Mua @larrysiva_touch

DRESS @bidenigeria
MAKE UP @blushious_makeup

@audreyb___
Dress: @vintage_ennie
Makeup & Gelé : @gemstouch

@jayzthriftstore
Dress: @modior_kors
Makeup: @clasyglaze

#AsoEbiBella

@oma_.frances
Dress @farachi_sewinghub

Dress: @teddyzdesign

Bella: @camilleyvette
Outfit; @suzzywillscouture
Makeup: @celinacelinemakeover
Photographer: @geosephetim

Dress: @r_modernfashion
Makeup: @bellab.mua

@thedorathybachor Outfit:@somobysomo
Mua: @daniellesbeautyworld

Bella @tunmtunm_
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Hairstylist @ivys_place_
📸 @felixcrown

@officialseyiawo
Beads- @hseofpambal_fabrics
Attire – @kinghakbal

Dress: @somobysomo
Styled : @mz_florashaw
Shot by : @photokulture

@nengiofficial
Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstylist: @hairfromus
📸: @photokulture
Makeup: @glittersandglossstudio

Whoosh! @tolanibaj Dress: @julyetpeters
Stylist: @zackstyling_luxury_
Hairstylist: @hairbybube_
Makeup: @bukolastouch_

@chinonsoarubayo Outfit @tubo__
Photographed by @iamsmazzi
Makeup @_mirellebeauty

@thedorathybachor
Dress : @somobysomo
Stylist: @mz_florashaw
📸: @photokulture

@mydemartins and @officialafeezowo
Dress: @empressteecouture
Makeup: @tshakky
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos

Dress: @dess_apparel

Bella: dr.adote
Outfit: @grass_fields

@style_by_lulu

@solasobowale Dress by @odeva_nigeria
Photo: @biyiadeleke
Makeup: @demiwilliam

 

Kids!

Photography @yjpictures
Mom’s outfit @bb_artistry
Men’s outfits @luxurybytujo
Makeup @hermosaa_ng

@officialosas Photography: @m12photography

