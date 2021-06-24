Connect with us

New Music + Video: Jaido P feat. Olamide – Survive

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Jaido P has released a new song titled “Survive” with YBNL head, Olamide, as well as its visuals directed by TG Omori, which featured a cameo appearance by media personality, Do2dtun.

This comes only a few days after Olamide released his new album “UY Scuti.” Previously, the two collaborated on Cracker Mallo-produced street tune “Tesinapot.”

“Survive” is off Jaido P’s EP titled “Shopla“. The 6-Track EP is expected to drop in August 2021.

Listen to the new track below:

Watch the video below:

