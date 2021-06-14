Check Out The 7 Chic Looks You Can Copy From Temi Adigun

Hello, #BellaStylistas! This week is yet another opportunity to be stylish, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to give you all the much-needed inspo to look trendy every day of the week.

And today, our muse is Nigerian rising style influencer Temi Adigun whose effortless chic style constantly leaves us obsessed.

We have collated some of the most stylish outfits from her curated Instagram page for your viewing pleasure. Check them out for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Start the week in a chic patterned skirt suit to win all the accolades.

Tuesday:

For a look that’s street-style-worthy and casually elegant, pair a blazer with khaki chinos, complete your ensemble with sneakers.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas rock pink.

Thursday:

Paired with the right accessories and silhouettes, a leather dress can be a flattering transitional item in your wardrobe.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a chic denim look.

Saturday:

Wearing a chic summer beach hat can add style to your bikini or summer dress.

Sunday:

Whether you’re headed to drinks with friends or are jetting out of the house to run errands, a dress and sneakers combo will never fail you.

