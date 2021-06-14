Connect with us

Check Out The 7 Chic Looks You Can Copy From Temi Adigun

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Check Out Kanayo O. Kanayo in this "Odogwu" Collection by Yomi Casual

BN Style Your Bump: The Flooraa K Edition

It's All About Vacation Fashion this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 149

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 78

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim, Joselyn Dumas & More

You'll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged "Patches & Blings"

These 9 Ghanaian #BellaStylistas Just Served LEWKS You Need To See STAT!

Idia Aisien's latest #OOTD is a Lesson in Colour Blocking

Hello, #BellaStylistas! This week is yet another opportunity to be stylish, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to give you all the much-needed inspo to look trendy every day of the week.

And today, our muse is Nigerian rising style influencer Temi Adigun whose effortless chic style constantly leaves us obsessed.

We have collated some of the most stylish outfits from her curated Instagram page for your viewing pleasure. Check them out for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Start the week in a chic patterned skirt suit to win all the accolades.

Tuesday:

For a look that’s street-style-worthy and casually elegant, pair a blazer with khaki chinos, complete your ensemble with sneakers.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas rock pink.

Thursday:

Paired with the right accessories and silhouettes, a leather dress can be a flattering transitional item in your wardrobe.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a chic denim look.

Saturday:

Wearing a chic summer beach hat can add style to your bikini or summer dress.

Sunday:

Whether you’re headed to drinks with friends or are jetting out of the house to run errands, a dress and sneakers combo will never fail you.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

