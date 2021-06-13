The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

The Macallan recently launched a world class exclusive fine dining event held at the prestigious Sky Restaurant in Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was the launch of ‘The Macallan Mastery’ campaign. It was such a beautiful and colourful evening at the Sky restaurant of the hotel which hosted 40 VHNIs, business moguls, celebrities as well as top Nigerian Whisky connoisseurs who enjoyed an unforgettable evening of good music, uniquely curated signature dishes and desserts infused with The Macallan.

Guests arrived at the event to a cocktail session and a rich musical blend of grand piano and strings quartet, which eventually modulated into a never-seen-before haute table experience, a creation of Eko Hotels.

Renowned Chef Benjamin, the head chef of Sky restaurant created some culinary magic using The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky.



One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of a special award to The Macallan. The Macallan earned the right to a specially curated dessert named The Macallan Moelleux Mud (Triple M) Gateau as was awarded by Eko Hotel for having a truly special taste profile that complemented a perfect dessert. It was created by their internationally trained A-list pastry chef Abdal.​

While presenting the award to the MD of Nigerian bottling company, Matthieu Seguin and Edrington area manager for Africa, Charbel Jabbour; the chairman of Eko Hotels and Suites acknowledged the seamlessly curated dessert in honour of the finest Whisky.

“I hereby award you the right to own The Macallan Moelleux Mud (Triple M) Gateau” he concluded.

Guests were also given a prestigious lifetime card as witnesses to Triple M-Gateau debut.



The Macallan brand Ambassador Mo was also awarded for being an inspiration to the development and execution of a global standard experience infusing the haute table into The Macallan experience.



Inspired by the haute table exclusive experience and finest Scottish oak wood quality, the venue setup took on a super-premium ambience to create a beautiful synergy. Other elements at the event include a brand experience gallery and a pop-up store of The Macallan.

The Macallan remains the world’s number one premium whisky brand with a rich heritage and ownership of the world’s greatest architectural distillery in Speyside, Scotland.

During the event, the lead brand Ambassador for The Macallan in Nigeria, Motunrayo Abiona articulated the craftsmanship and the exceptional details that go into the distillery process of The Macallan. She also bragged about the exclusive and luxurious nature of the brand while she unveiled ‘The Macallan Mastery’, the brand’s program for 2021. In her words, The Macallan is exclusively ‘for those who know’.



The evening was graced by popular faces like Ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; popular Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo; popular actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, top management staff of Nigerian bottling company and Edrington group and several others.

The amazingly talented musician, Precious also serenaded the guests with his unique voice at the event.



Sponsored Content