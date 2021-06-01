Connect with us

Check Out the 5 Fashion Influencers You Need to Follow for Chic Workwear Inspo

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lilian Afegbai, Berla Mundi, Jeremiah Ogbodo & More

Here’s How Kemi Ajibare Nails Vibrant IT Girl Style 7 Days A Week

8 Amazing Style Moments Served By Our Kenyan BellaStylistas This Week

BN Style Your Curves: 10 Unmissable Looks From Bella Michelle

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Athleisure this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 147

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 76

Chiip O Neal presents “Nomadishi - An Evolutionary Wonder”

This Colourful Collection from TNL Designs will Instantly Boost Your Mood

SA’s Ami Faku was a Sight to Behold at #SAFTAS15

Published

1 min ago

 on

You don’t have to wear the same monotonous grey and navy pieces every day when dressing for work. Looking frumpy and outdated just because your company requires pantsuits and blazers is a no-no.

A corporate style that is uniquely your own can prove quite challenging and you might even feel overwhelmed. If you are looking to upgrade your corporate style, your work wardrobe or everyday workwear, we have you covered.

Listed below are 5 fashion influencers whose style will give your corporate wardrobe a fresh update.

Damilola Owoade

@edaowofashion

 UK-based style blogger Damilola Owoade has a fashion sensibility that only a few possess. The style-star regularly comes through with top-tier corporate fits and can also slay in a chic dress as well. Scroll through her IG page for unlimited workwear inspiration. The key to Damilola’s no-fail looks? Fedora hats, monochromatic looks, chic dresses, unexpected bold colours, form-fitted power suits featuring stunning heels.

Ama Godson

@amagodson_a

Stylist & style blogger Ama Godson never ceases to impress us with her captivating work gear. The fashionista has a flair for stylish and form-fitting suits, jumpsuits, blazer on dresses, textured tops, and fashion-forward leather fits. After perusing her Instagram feed, no matter what your vibe is, you’ll find tips on how to professionally style office wear without losing your own personal flair.

Yuki Akinosho 

@yukiakinosho

UK-based style blogger Yuki Akinosho is one #BellaStylista that consistently brings her style A-game! Her ability to pull off form-fitted power suits and heels quite effortlessly has left us obsessed. We believe this style blogger has cracked the secret code to looking great in women’s pantsuits. If you’re in a rut or feeling uninspired with dressing up for work, look no further, Yuki has got you covered.

Olar Folami 

@olarslim

If you’re looking to navigate the ‘workforce’ in stylish workwear every day of the week and give off that boss-babe vibe, fashion entrepreneur and influencer Olar Folami is your plug. One thing is certain, Olar stays serving in super chic workwear ensembles.

Sade Akinosho

@s4de_u

Style influencer and designer Sade Akinosho is easily one of the most stylish influencers on the g’ram. The fashionista has a very distinct sense of style that is unique to her, so much so that you can tell an outfit put together by Sade without having to see her face. Her Instagram feed has a plethora of drop-dead gorgeous workwear ensembles. So head over for the much-needed inspo.

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

