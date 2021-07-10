Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all the Juicy Features This Week!

Events News Promotions Weddings

Planning your event is now EASY with Send Invites Nigeria

Weddings

It Started With a Welcome Party! Wura & Ayo's Beautiful #BNBling Moment + Love Story

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 387

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Muse by Berta SS2022 Bridal Collection is the Perfect Mix of Passion & Softness

Sweet Spot Weddings

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are Married 💍

Weddings

Two Games Night Led to Ife & Segun's Happy Ever After! See The #thisISlove21 Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Feel all the Love at Sheila & Michael's Intimate White Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of all the Extra Spice From This Week

Weddings

Check Out Bella & Seyi's Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all the Juicy Features This Week!

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another Saturday and hence, another time to let our hair down and feel the wind. All the fun, relaxation and good vibes that come with Saturdays are most definitely not lost on us, especially our favourite -weddings! Of course, in our world, Saturdays are for weddings. Celebrating love will always be a top tier activity for us. So, if like us, everything weddings, love and love stories, tickle your fancy, then you should head over right now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

This week, like every other week, we’ve got lots of exciting features. From amazing weddings to heartwarming love stories, beautiful pre-weddings, wedding inspirations and planning tips. If you missed anything, you can rest assured, that as always, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of everything that went down this week. Be sure to click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy all the juice and have a fabulous weekend!

We’re All About the #APurposeBond White Wedding Today

For the Love of Culture! Enjoy all the Beauty From Debbie & Mo’s Trad

Lilian & Prince’s White Wedding Video Will Make You Smile All Day!

Ella & Bambo’s Love Story Started With a DM 7 Years Ago

What Started as a Joke is Now #TheIsigs21 Love Story

He Made it Out of the Bro-zone! Sarah & Tobi’s #LoveSTory21 Will Make Your Day

“As I Laid Eyes on Her, I Knew She Was the One!” Here’s How Collins Popped the Question to Tomi

Edo Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Was Made For You

Dear Minimalist Brides-to-be, You Totally Want to Pin This Beauty Look!

This Wavy Beauty Look is Perfect For the Chic Bride

Northern Brides-to-be, This Lush Beauty Look Has Got Your Name on It!

From Your Trad to Your White Wedding & Reception, The Timeless Collection by Kikstylish Has Got You Covered

The H.A.T Weddings Collection by Christiana Hebrews & Femy Toys Ft Ric Hassani is Perfect for Brides & Grooms

We’re Totally Here For the Love-on-the-beach Vibe in #TheUnreservedLove Styled Shoot

This Lit Bridal Party Came Totally Correct to the Reception

This Groom Was So Extra for The First Kiss

These Newlyweds are Giving us Dance Lessons & We’re Totally Here For it!

Who Says You Can Only Have Bridesmaids? Check Out This Bride & Her Bridesmen!

This Couple Brought all the Energy to Their Reception!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?
Advertisement
css.php