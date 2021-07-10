Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all the Juicy Features This Week!
Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
It’s yet another Saturday and hence, another time to let our hair down and feel the wind. All the fun, relaxation and good vibes that come with Saturdays are most definitely not lost on us, especially our favourite -weddings! Of course, in our world, Saturdays are for weddings. Celebrating love will always be a top tier activity for us. So, if like us, everything weddings, love and love stories, tickle your fancy, then you should head over right now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
This week, like every other week, we’ve got lots of exciting features. From amazing weddings to heartwarming love stories, beautiful pre-weddings, wedding inspirations and planning tips. If you missed anything, you can rest assured, that as always, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of everything that went down this week. Be sure to click on each title link for more on each story.
Enjoy all the juice and have a fabulous weekend!
We’re All About the #APurposeBond White Wedding Today
For the Love of Culture! Enjoy all the Beauty From Debbie & Mo’s Trad
Lilian & Prince’s White Wedding Video Will Make You Smile All Day!
Ella & Bambo’s Love Story Started With a DM 7 Years Ago
What Started as a Joke is Now #TheIsigs21 Love Story
He Made it Out of the Bro-zone! Sarah & Tobi’s #LoveSTory21 Will Make Your Day
“As I Laid Eyes on Her, I Knew She Was the One!” Here’s How Collins Popped the Question to Tomi
Dear Minimalist Brides-to-be, You Totally Want to Pin This Beauty Look!
This Wavy Beauty Look is Perfect For the Chic Bride
Northern Brides-to-be, This Lush Beauty Look Has Got Your Name on It!
From Your Trad to Your White Wedding & Reception, The Timeless Collection by Kikstylish Has Got You Covered
The H.A.T Weddings Collection by Christiana Hebrews & Femy Toys Ft Ric Hassani is Perfect for Brides & Grooms
We’re Totally Here For the Love-on-the-beach Vibe in #TheUnreservedLove Styled Shoot
This Lit Bridal Party Came Totally Correct to the Reception
This Groom Was So Extra for The First Kiss
These Newlyweds are Giving us Dance Lessons & We’re Totally Here For it!
Who Says You Can Only Have Bridesmaids? Check Out This Bride & Her Bridesmen!
This Couple Brought all the Energy to Their Reception!