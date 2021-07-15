BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Turaka Jazz

Turaka Jazz is back! Get ready to be thrilled by Jerry Omole. You don’t want to miss this perfect blend of music, delicious cuisine and refreshing drinks.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000006 or send a DM.

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Night

Karaoke Thursday’s at LiVE! with Gedoni as the special guest. You don’t want to miss one.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Old School Classic Thursday

It’s always a night of classics with DJ Humility and DJ KC. Turn up and get lit.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 11 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lagos.

RSVP: Tunde (0818593930)

BYOB Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Play Imperial Lounge, Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Teeling Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Beer Barn, No. 72 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Open Mic

Keep calm and experience Open Mic with Tiki Cultures this Thursday.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: 08187122351

After Dark Fridays

Bring your friends out for a night out at After Dark Fridays with DJ Hayzee.

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: HardRock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

Premium brands Krone and Claymore Bonnet Connect

Premium brands Krone and Claymore present “Bonnet Connect” featuring social media influencer, fashionista and actress “Caramel Plug”. This event is organized for fans to meet her one on one, in an atmosphere of fun and excitement, with music policy by VDJ AC.

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Club Update, No 15 Iwezue Street Boji Boji Owa, Agbor, Delta State.

Premium brands Krone and Claymore Bonnet Connect

Premium brands Krone & Claymore Presents “Bonnet Party” featuring social media influencer, fashionista and actress “Caramel Plug “ This event is organized for fans to meet her one on one, In an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Volt Nightlife, Asabana, Nsukka, Enugu State.

RSVP: Culux (08168232442) or Coach (08116880192)

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint ‘n’ Party

Here’s your chance to enjoy painting, karaoke, games, food and drinks this weekend with friends.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lagos Mainland.

RSVP: 08142130877

Games Night

This Saturday is another time to play games, meet new people and dance. Are you a fun lover in Lagos? If yes, you definitely should grab a slot for this games night.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Paint & Sip Party

If you want to take some time off and enjoy the weekend, painting, eating, drinking, relaxing & just having fun then be sure to be there.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Posh Cafe Lagos by Fidelity Bank, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco

Where Words fail, Music speaks. Come have fun with some Silent Disco featuring 3 DJs, 3 channels, with just 1 headset.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Paintball Fever 2

Paintball Fever is back. If you’ve never tried paintball before, this hangout is for you. And if you have, you can admit that paintball is a really fun and intense activity, so you should definitely do it again by attending this one. It’s N8,500 per person (One Man Mopol) and N8,000 per person(Squad Goals: groups of 3 and above). The fee covers 100 PB pellets, gear, GTG games and water.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Seal Team Paintball, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Benita (07066444319)

Sip and Paint NG

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

City Cyclers: Founder’s Day Cruise

July 2021 is a special month for City Cyclers as they celebrating their 1-year anniversary. What’s a City Cyclers anniversary without an anniversary ride? They are inviting you to a super special founder’s day ride.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Summer Rave

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

RSVP: 08105146281 or 07031144574.

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Faffy Raggae and Grills

Catch the best of reggae music and amazing grills this weekend.

Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Venue: 11 Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lagos.

RSVP: Tunde (08185939308).

Ketchup Tails with DJ Blend & DJ M

Ketchup Tails is coming in hot. Celebrate the Sallah Holidays with a whole new vibe.

Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 09027525434 or HERE

Sallah Feast On The Rooftop

The Sallah celebrations are upon us and Turaka is inviting you to feast on the rooftop.

Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000006 OR 08031861940.