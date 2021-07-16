Sunday Treat and Convos with Betty Irabor was One-of-a-Kind | Check Out the Photos

“Sunday Treat and Convos” with Betty Irabor was a very beautiful and colourful event that was hosted by Toke Benson- Awoniyi, the special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on lands and housing.

The event was attended by some powerful women and industry leaders, it was a day of fashion, style, merriment, sisterhood camaraderie, networking, deep and meaningful conversations and food indulgence. It was a safe place where the women were able to share their individual challenges and struggles as they strived to reach the peak of their careers without the fear of being judged or criticised. It was a very inspiring Sunday.

In the end, one word that resounded through it all was kindness; a reminder from Irabor was for everyone to learn to be kind to one another. In her words “Let us be kind to one another. Let us be intentional about kindness”.

See the photos from the event below:









