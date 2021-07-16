Connect with us

Events

Sunday Treat and Convos with Betty Irabor was One-of-a-Kind | Check Out the Photos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Scoop

From Ramsey Nouah to Olumide Akpata & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde - Everybody Was At RMD’s 60th Birthday Bash

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Events Living Promotions Scoop

Sunky O lifestyle company launched with a boundary pushing party in Lagos! Click for the Vibe & Moments

Events Living Promotions

What's your plan for Friday night? Grills & Vibes at Seattle Residences and Spa's Good Life Restaurant

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Jim Iyke makes his debut as a Producer in BAD COMMENTS movie coming soon to Cinemas

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions Weddings

Planning your event is now EASY with Send Invites Nigeria

Events Music

Tope Alabi, Sinach & Frank Edwards to Minister at Tim Godfrey's "Fearless Devotion" Concert | July 11th

Events

Sunday Treat and Convos with Betty Irabor was One-of-a-Kind | Check Out the Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Sunday Treat and Convos” with Betty Irabor was a very beautiful and colourful event that was hosted by Toke Benson- Awoniyi, the special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on lands and housing.

The event was attended by some powerful women and industry leaders, it was a day of fashion, style, merriment, sisterhood camaraderie, networking, deep and meaningful conversations and food indulgence. It was a safe place where the women were able to share their individual challenges and struggles as they strived to reach the peak of their careers without the fear of being judged or criticised. It was a very inspiring Sunday.

In the end, one word that resounded through it all was kindness; a reminder from Irabor was for everyone to learn to be kind to one another. In her words “Let us be kind to one another. Let us be intentional about kindness”.

See the photos from the event below:





Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php