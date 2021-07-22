Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: With D_Hair Hub You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Make a Hair Statement

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Yusuf Bilesanmi's ShiVent Wins Africa Prize "One To Watch" Award

Can’t Access Legal Services? Here's How Quicklaw can Assist You

Funmi Ayinke qualifies as a Chartered Management Consultant

Groundbreaking! 6 Nigerian Banks Now Have Female MDs

They Said I Couldn’t: Aisha Augie Kuta - "I found that one voice that told me I could"

3 Easy Steps to Financial Freedom during these tough times

Faith Adesemowo is a Runner-up in the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Apply Today! U.S. Consulate announces Application for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is D_Hair Hub | @d.hair_hub

***

D_Hair Hub is a hair brand specializing in 100% Human hair wigs, bundles, including high-quality hair blends. Their goal is to make sure you don’t break the bank to get that beautiful hair you need to complement your look.

In line with their vision of helping youths off the unemployed status, they hold hair importation classes where they teach how to successfully navigate the hair market and establish a brand.

They also have a provision for dropshipping, where you have the opportunity of starting your business with zero capital.

You can reach out to them via:
Instagram: d.hair_hub
Facebook: D_hair HUB
Whatsapp: +2349036289156
Email: [email protected]

