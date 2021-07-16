Superstar Comedian Basketmouth serves “Ghana Jollof” – Here’s How You can Audition for the Showmax Original

Auditions have kicked off for a brand-new Showmax Original, Ghana Jollof, which will see legendary Nigerian comedian Basketmouth serve as Executive Producer and lead actor.



The audition, which was announced by production company Baron’s World on 15 July 2021, seeks entries from aspiring Ghanaian TV stars residing in Lagos or Accra between the ages of 20-60 years. Auditions will take place from 15 – 20 July 2021.

Interested participants are required to upload a two-minute video with any monologue of their choice on Instagram with the hashtag #GhanaJollofShowmax. The video is also expected to include the sender’s name, phone number and location – that is whether they’re in Lagos or Accra.



Speaking on the production, Ghana Jollof Executive Producer and lead actor, Basketmouth said

“Ghanaians are our next-door neighbours and both countries have always been intertwined in both music and movies. I believe in the mutual growth of the entertainment industry for both countries, I’m also incredibly passionate about the discovery and promotion of new talent and with Showmax at the forefront of promoting local African content, it is my belief that we’re set to unleash incredible new talent.”

Also speaking on the title Ghana Jollof, the award-winning comedian added

“For those wondering why we went with Ghana Jollof, you’ll just have to watch the show and find out”

In February, Showmax launched its first original in Nigeria, I Am LAYCON which broke first-day streaming records on the platform in the country. Other Showmax originals launched this year include Crime and Justice in Kenya, DAM and Skemerdens in South Africa. The streaming service is also set to launch Devilsdorp on July 29, Showmax’s first true-crime series which follows a string of murders also known as the Krugersdorp Killings or Appointment Murders in South Africa.

______________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content