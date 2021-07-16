Connect with us

News

Oluwatoyin Olaiya appointed as Executive Director, Risk & Compliance at FCMB

News

Superstar Comedian Basketmouth serves "Ghana Jollof" - Here's How You can Audition for the Showmax Original

Career Inspired News

Groundbreaking! 6 Nigerian Banks Now Have Female MDs

News

Flourish Africa Announces N1Billion Fund to Promote Female Entrepreneurship

News Promotions

Introducing AccessX - Innovative Self-service banking by Access Bank

News Promotions

UEFA EURO 2020 Final: All the Unforgettable Moments with Heineken

Inspired News Promotions

#1K4Cancer - Join Sebeccly's Mission to help Nigerian Women Battling Breast Cancer

News

Ballot Snatching, Hate Speech, Soliciting Votes... A Breakdown of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill

Career Inspired News Promotions

3 Easy Steps to Financial Freedom during these tough times

News

Why the Senate Rejected Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as INEC Commissioner

News

Oluwatoyin Olaiya appointed as Executive Director, Risk & Compliance at FCMB

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have announced the appointment of Oluwatoyin Olaiya as Executive Director, Risk & Compliance. This follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Oluwatoyin Olaiya is a finance and risk management professional with over 30 years of experience. Prior to her appointment, she was the Chief Risk Officer / Divisional Head Risk Management at FCMB, overseeing Enterprise Risk Management, Risk Policy, Credit Administration, Credit Underwriting and Monitoring. She has been responsible for redefining the Bank’s risk policies, improving risk management culture across the institution, and proactively ensuring the implementation of a cybersecurity strategy for the bank.

She started her career as an auditor with KPMG, from where she moved to different roles in domestic operations, internal audit, business development, financial control, compliance and enterprise risk management in the banking industry. She joined FCMB in 2016 from Sterling Bank, where she was the Acting Chief Risk Officer.

She is an accounting graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Landlords Accepting Only Tenants from a Particular Gender, Tribe or Religion

Kolawole Ajayi: Avoid Road Accidents by Adhering to These Safety Tips
Advertisement
css.php