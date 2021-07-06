“The Most Prestigious Kitchen Appliances Brand in the World meets the Most Exclusive Penthouse in Africa” – LucreziaBySujimoto

From the Dorchester Hotel to the Royal family home and now the penthouse of the LucreziaBySujimoto, one thing these three power-house names have in common, apart from exclusivity, prestige, and class is their choice of kitchen – the world-renowned and most innovative kitchen appliances, and leading brand for exclusive kitchen wares – Gaggenau.



Gaggenau is not your regular appliances brand! It is owned by the 1% of the 1%. A truly pioneering brand that continuously sets new standards in the private kitchen sector with its award-winning, technologically advanced products. The Gaggenau brand is handcrafted to perfection with a deliberate emphasis on identifying imperfection. Just like the Lucezia project, to truly appreciate the quality of a Gaggenau brand, you need to experience it.

The attention to detail that characterizes all of Sujimoto’s projects is also a constant factor in the production process of the Gaggenau product. It is often said that at every stage of the Gaggenau appliances’ production, a craftsperson examines the work, seeking imperfections. This constant quality control protects an exceptional reputation built by hand, since 1683. This is why for the first time in Africa, Sujimoto is bringing an exclusive culinary delight and a royal gastronomy experience to the penthouse of the tallest residential building in Banana Island – the LucreziaBySujimoto.



As the No. 1 luxury real estate company in Africa, we have researched all the best Kitchen brands in the world and decided to create “the best of the best” in technological advancement, interior décor, home automation, even down to the kitchen appliances.

There would be so many Firsts being brought into Nigeria by Sujimoto, as Gaggenau would not only be the first of its kind in Nigeria but The LucreziaBySujimoto would be the first residential building in Nigeria to come wrapped in a rare façade system known as Glass-Reinforced-Concrete (GRC).



Located in Africa’s richest neighbourhood, the 14-storey tower LucreziaBySujimoto is unarguably going to be the most sophisticated residential building in Africa. Speaking on its iconic feature, the CEO of Sujimoto – Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele noted that he was not bragging when he promised that no other penthouse will beat the Lucrezia’s penthouse when it comes to quality, luxury, and sophistication.

The LucreziaBySujimoto penthouse comes with exclusive concierge services, Tiger Woods-style Virtual Golf course, semi-Olympic sized swimming pool, world-class gym, rooftop lounge, crèche to raise future leaders, Interactive lobby, fully smart home automation, private cinema for residents and their guests, and top-notch security. Other units would come with their kitchens designed by Kohler and SMEG appliances, a total of 62 refrigerators, 44 wine cellars, 46 ultra-modern ovens, and 34 coffee makers that would have you feeling like George Clooney while sipping some espresso. The most recent addition is the introduction of 48 Electric car charging Stations, first-of its-kind in Africa!

Set to be completed by first quarter 2022, the Lucrezia Project is already selling out very fast as it has risen above every standard of luxury living in Africa. According to Sijibomi Ogundele-CEO Sujimoto Group, owning a piece of The LucreziaBySujimoto is not a right but, a privilege!

