Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 85

Beauty News Promotions Style

FeW Models launches "Go Africa For Every Woman"

Style

#BNSDeclutterDonate Campaign: How Does Sustainable Fashion Work, and Why Is It Important?

Style

7 Cute Outfits to Inspire You this Week, Courtesy Hawa Seck

Movies & TV Style

It's Day 2 of the #BBNaija Season 6 Launch and again, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Showed Out!

Style

See the 5 Biggest Misconceptions about Sustainable Fashion

Movies & TV Style

Host with the Most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Sparkled in White at the #BBNaija Season 6 Opening Show

Style

4 Major Style Lesson Plus Size BellaStylistas Can Learn From Winnie Leon

Nollywood Scoop Style

3 Covers, 1 Beauty! Idia Aisien stuns on Blanck Magazine’s 15th Issue

Style

Introducing BellaNaija Style's Declutter & Donate Campaign - A Sustainable Fashion Initiative for Africa

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 85

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is Our Culture of Begging Borne of Greed or Poverty?

Chineze Aina: Unhelpful Relationship Clichés We All Need to Let Go Off

Eno Oduok: The Perfect Guide to Help You Build a Community

Adefolake Adekola: Should Women Use Men’s Cosmetic Products?

Listen! Cancel Culture is Not Just An Online Thing
css.php