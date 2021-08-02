Connect with us

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Nigeria is Guaranteed a Medal, thanks to Wrestler Blessing Oborodudu

Meet Tinafi Jonathan, the 11-year Old Visually Impaired Music Star Changing Narratives about Physical Disability 

Youth-led Nonprofit BUILD Nigeria commences Free Program for Low-Income Nigerian Students to Study at the World’s Best Universities

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Tobi Amusan is the Nigerian Running for Gold in the Women's 100m Hurdles Event

Olympics First Timer Enoch Adegoke is First Nigerian to Qualify for the Men's 100m Finals Since 1996!

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo's Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn't Stop at One👏🏽

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women's 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

Introducing Miele, a Lifestyle management club with Luxury Concierge Services

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Table Tennis Champ Olufunke Oshonaike is First Woman to Join the Exclusive 'Club 7' in the Event 👏🏾

ATHLST: Nigerian Olympians Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume & Adaora Elonu cover HEADLINER

Pic.5. Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria celebrates after qualifying for the final in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on Monday (2/8/21). Oborududu wins 7-2 against Battsetseg Soronzoboldyn of Mongolia to reach the final where she faces Tamyra Mensah-Stock of America. The American wins 10-4 against Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine in the semi-final.
Finally, Nigeria is guaranteed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and that’s because Blessing Oborodudu defeated Battsetseg Soronzobold of Mongolia 7 – 2 to reach the final of the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling event.

This will be Nigeria’s first ever medal in wrestling at the Olympics and we’re super proud of Blessing for this achievement.

She’ll now face USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final and we’re rooting for her to bring home the gold medal!

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

