Connect with us

Beauty Events

Superstars and Beauty Gurus - RMD, Korede Bello join Top Beauty brands at debut HAMS Beauty Fair

Beauty Promotions

First-Ever Graduates emerge from Lush Hair Academy! See tutor Tobbies Touch & brand ambassador Denrele at the graduation

Beauty News Promotions Style

FeW Models launches "Go Africa For Every Woman"

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Pearl Thusi, Veeiye & More

Beauty Music Promotions

Yemi Alade is the new brand ambassador for LUSH HAIR

Beauty

Get to Know Seun Okimi – The Naturalista Embracing Her Natural Curls to The Fullest!

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Every Single Look Nengi Rocked to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bettinah Tianah, Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim & More

Beauty

See the 9 Natural Hair Mistakes to Avoid on Your Journey

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kefilwe Mabote,Aïssata Diallo,Sacha Okoh & More

Beauty

Superstars and Beauty Gurus – RMD, Korede Bello join Top Beauty brands at debut HAMS Beauty Fair

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

The HAMS (Hair, Makeup, Skincare) Beauty Fair launched its inaugural edition at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino on August 7 and 8 2021 giving beauty lovers as well as brands the opportunity to shop, sell and network.

Organized by TOUV Global Concepts, the opening ceremony which held on August 7, commenced with a ribbon-cutting by Jennifer Obiuwevbi, representing Adesuwa Onyenokwe of TW Magazine, amongst others. The fair also welcomed side attractions which featured a product launch from Viange Cosmetics and the HAMS Beauty Fair Makeup Challenge finale. Judges for the challenge included multiple award-winning makeup artist and artistic director for Maybelline Nigeria; Bimpe Onakoya, CEO Sleek Studios Nigeria, Dr. Ebele Ugochukwu and CEO Viange Cosmetics/founder HAMS Beauty Fair, Oge Obiefuna.

In her address, the founder, Oge Obiefuna said,

“It is with great pleasure, that I welcome you all to this August event, it is the first edition of the HAMS Beauty Fair.”

Esther Agunbiade, reality TV star who is the Spokesperson of the HAMS Beauty Fair encouraged shoppers to partake in the beauty fair.

The fair also featured a meet by movie legend, Richard Mofe Damijo and music superstar, Koredo Bello. Some of the beauty vendors who exhibited at the fair include Defendis Hair, Gloworld Cosmetics, Sleek Sudio, Blossom Makeup, Ella Blends, Glories Place, Maybelline, Gazal Cosmetics, Paula Beauty, Avour Cosmetics, Zaron, BlendsnBlingz, BeautylinebyDIDI, Bold Cosmetics, Beyond Beauty, Glodiva Hair, Viange Cosmetics, Sylvimak Gallery, and Noir.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?
css.php