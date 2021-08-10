Superstars and Beauty Gurus – RMD, Korede Bello join Top Beauty brands at debut HAMS Beauty Fair

The HAMS (Hair, Makeup, Skincare) Beauty Fair launched its inaugural edition at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino on August 7 and 8 2021 giving beauty lovers as well as brands the opportunity to shop, sell and network.

Organized by TOUV Global Concepts, the opening ceremony which held on August 7, commenced with a ribbon-cutting by Jennifer Obiuwevbi, representing Adesuwa Onyenokwe of TW Magazine, amongst others. The fair also welcomed side attractions which featured a product launch from Viange Cosmetics and the HAMS Beauty Fair Makeup Challenge finale. Judges for the challenge included multiple award-winning makeup artist and artistic director for Maybelline Nigeria; Bimpe Onakoya, CEO Sleek Studios Nigeria, Dr. Ebele Ugochukwu and CEO Viange Cosmetics/founder HAMS Beauty Fair, Oge Obiefuna.

In her address, the founder, Oge Obiefuna said,

“It is with great pleasure, that I welcome you all to this August event, it is the first edition of the HAMS Beauty Fair.”

Esther Agunbiade, reality TV star who is the Spokesperson of the HAMS Beauty Fair encouraged shoppers to partake in the beauty fair.

The fair also featured a meet by movie legend, Richard Mofe Damijo and music superstar, Koredo Bello. Some of the beauty vendors who exhibited at the fair include Defendis Hair, Gloworld Cosmetics, Sleek Sudio, Blossom Makeup, Ella Blends, Glories Place, Maybelline, Gazal Cosmetics, Paula Beauty, Avour Cosmetics, Zaron, BlendsnBlingz, BeautylinebyDIDI, Bold Cosmetics, Beyond Beauty, Glodiva Hair, Viange Cosmetics, Sylvimak Gallery, and Noir.

