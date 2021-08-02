Check out this Congolese #BellaStylista Style Guide to Looking Your Best 7 Days of The Week

Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer Nsimba Valene Lontanga is a Congolese #BellaStylista with a simple, fun, and chic sense of style.

The Amsterdam based fashionista has an affinity for thigh-high slits, statement tops, bold colours, prints, denim and minimal accessories.

You needn’t look further for inspiration on how to dress up for the week, as we have rounded up seven stylish fits based on Nsimba’s style.

Monday:

Beat Monday blues with a vibrant pantsuit to boost your mood.

Tuesday:

For a bold statement look, rock an animal print suit.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

It is a win-win situation when your look takes you from work to a party after.

Friday:

Opt for a chic denim look for dress-down Fridays.

Saturday:

An exaggerated sleeve top adds a great profile and looks stunning with a high slit skirt paired with a chic pair of heels.

Sunday:

Sunday brunch calls for statement tops and an amazing colour combo.

