Connect with us

Style

Check out this Congolese #BellaStylista Style Guide to Looking Your Best 7 Days of The Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin's Pieces Made a Statement

Movies & TV Style

#BNxBBNaija6: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in this Aso Oke Agbada Ensemble for Tonight's Live Show

Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s “The Protestant” SS21 Collection Is a Must See!

Style

7 African Jewellery Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Style

These 10 Sustainable African Fashion Brands are Championing Sustainable Practices in The Fashion Industry

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 156

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 85

Beauty News Promotions Style

FeW Models launches "Go Africa For Every Woman"

Style

#BNSDeclutterDonate Campaign: How Does Sustainable Fashion Work, and Why Is It Important?

Style

Check out this Congolese #BellaStylista Style Guide to Looking Your Best 7 Days of The Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer Nsimba Valene Lontanga is a Congolese #BellaStylista with a simple, fun, and chic sense of style.

The Amsterdam based fashionista has an affinity for thigh-high slits, statement tops, bold colours, prints, denim and minimal accessories.

You needn’t look further for inspiration on how to dress up for the week, as we have rounded up seven stylish fits based on Nsimba’s style.

Monday:

Beat Monday blues with a vibrant pantsuit to boost your mood.

Tuesday:

For a bold statement look, rock an animal print suit.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

It is a win-win situation when your look takes you from work to a party after.

Friday:

Opt for a chic denim look for dress-down Fridays.

Saturday:

 An exaggerated sleeve top adds a great profile and looks stunning with a high slit skirt paired with a chic pair of heels.

Sunday:

Sunday brunch calls for statement tops and an amazing colour combo.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Young & Getting it! That’s the Generation of the Nigerian Youth

Stand to End Rape Initiative’s Report Shows the Prevalence of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Elo Osiki: Dating for the Purpose of Marriage Doesn’t Make Women Desperate

Firecracker Toyeen: You Need to Let Go of Destination Addiction

#BNCreativesCorner: Renike’s Artworks Spotlight the “Spice of the World”
css.php