BNFroFriday: This Naturalista Has Fallen Deeply in Love with Her Natural Hair!

Hello, #BellaStylistas! We are excited to bring back our hit series BN Fro Friday! Every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com, we will be celebrating the beauty and diversity of our African hair in all its glory by putting the spotlight on some of our favourite Naturalistas who share their hair story and journey with us. If you’d like to be featured, please send an email to [email protected] com.

I’ve never for once been tempted to go back to relaxers, I love my natural hair too much (lol) plus the stress and possible burns are not worth it, in my opinion, says, beauty vlogger Oluwafeyifunmii.

Nigerian beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Oluwafeyifunmii is head over heels for her natural hair. This was not always the case, but with a little research here and there, Olwafeyifunmi is now an avid Naturalista.

From transitioning to the ultimate “big chop”, Oluwafeyifunmii talks with BellaNaija Style for #BNFroFriday about her natural hair journey.

***

BNS: Tell us about your hair

Funmi: I’m 100% Nigerian with Type4 hair. I have different curl patterns around my head- from looser to tighter curls. My hair is low in porosity, with medium density and fine strands. Even though I have experimented with multiple hair dyes, my natural hair colour is black. I got my first relaxer when I graduated secondary school. I didn’t like my natural hair back then because everyone had relaxed hair and, I had zero understanding of how to handle my natural texture – I saw it as too thick and stubborn.

BNS: Why did you decide to go natural?

Funmi: I decided to go Natural because my relaxed hair was too limp! It was long but unhealthy, and it started to break off after I dyed it with cheap box dye (lol). Around that time, there was a lot of rave about natural hair, and I began to see the beauty of natural hair. I used to watch Dabs’ (Naija hair can grow ) videos. She was transitioning at the time, and I decided to transition back to my natural hair because it just didn’t make sense for me to keep relaxing it.

BNS: How did you make the change?

Funmi: I transitioned for ten months, which wasn’t so difficult for me. Honestly, I was always braiding my hair because I didn’t want to deal with multiple textures all the time. My initial plan was to transition for 12 months. After taking down the box braids, my hair was an absolute disaster- it was hard to deal with, and I just picked up scissors and conditioner and snipped all my relaxed hair off – (best feeling ever btw, it felt liberating in a way).

BNS: Are you ever tempted to go back to relaxers?

Funmi: I’ve never for once been tempted to go back to relaxers, I love my natural hair too much (lol), plus the stress and possible burns are not worth it in my opinion.

BNS: Did you ever hide your natural hair?

Funmi: For the first few months after my big chop, I hid my hair (covers face). I had no idea what to do to it, and I thought I looked weird with short hair. I wish I didn’t, because now that I know better, my natural hair was beautiful at every single stage!

BNS: How long have you kept your natural hair?

Funmi: I’ve been natural since May 2017, but I had a second big chop by December 2019. I used permanent dye on my hair, and although I loved it, my hair was super dry and couldn’t hold moisture – so I decided to snip off the coloured ends. I trim when needed, not on a schedule – my hair is usually in protective styles, so my ends do not need to be trimmed that often.

BNS: How does the climate where you live affect your hair?

Funmi: The Harmattan season around December to January is usually really drying to my hair. I always get braids in during this period to protect my hair from dryness. I also make sure to moisturize my hair in braids.

BNS: What’s your stance on natural vs chemical products?

Funmi: I use both chemical and natural products, and they both have advantages and disadvantages. Chemical products have been saving our lives long before natural products came to the scene. I’ve used some chemical products that work well with my hair. What I try to do is check the ingredients lists. Since I’m familiar with ingredients and their pros and cons, I can make informed decisions to buy or toss a product.

BNS: What’s your daily, weekly and/or monthly hair routine?

Funmi: I’m a very lazy natural, to be honest, and even when I plan my content, I film around what my hair needs at that moment. My hair is always mostly well protected in a stretched style( braids, twists or cornrows).

My daily routine is spritzing with liquid (water, a liquid leave-in or a DIY leave-in), applying a light water-base cream and sealing with a growth oil (I skip some days, so at least the times a week). I always sleep with a satin bonnet or pillowcase.

My washdays are twice a month, but if I have buildup or itchy scalp, I’d most likely wash and deep condition in my twists or cornrows. I love to do weekly DIY treatments, so I shuffle between onion juice treatment, rice water, hot oil treatment or any other hair experiment, lol.

BNS: What advice would you give to people thinking of going natural?

Funmi: If you’re thinking of going natural, my best advice will be not to put too much pressure on yourself. It’s a personal journey, and it might take some trials and errors to figure out what works. Also, don’t compare your hair with others- it will only frustrate you.

Lastly, learn from bloggers & YouTubers with similar hair textures to yours, and introduce products gradually, so you’ll know what works and what doesn’t.

BNS: What do you like best about your hair and being natural?

Funmi: I love how healthy my hair is in its natural state. I love the volume, texture, coils and versatility. Natural hair isn’t regular or one-dimensional- it’s MAGIC!

BNS: What are your favourite styles to rock?

Funmi: My favourite style to rock is an afro puff. Why? It is so easy to achieve, and it looks good on everyone. I could tweak it to look different without excessive manipulation. I also love a good wash and go. For protective styles, definitely wigs!

BNS: Do you have any hair crushes?

Funmi: My hair crushes are Efik Zara, OTJ Naturals, and Grow growing grown!

BNS: Are you particular about sleek edges?

Funmi: I’m not particular about sleek edges. I’m OK with or without it. Plus I’m not even the best at it so…

BNS: What hair accessories can you NOT live without?

Funmi: My trusty black shoelace for my afro puff, snag-free elastic bands and bobby pins.

BNS: If you were stuck on an island, what 3 hair products would you take with you?

Funmi: If I were stuck on an island, I’d take @Zizaempire’s leave-in spritz, @KinkyNigeriancurls leave-in cream and @ors black castor oil, and I’ll most definitely sneak in my satin bonnet (wink wink)!

BNS: What’s your remedy for a bad hair day

Funmi: My remedy for a bad hair day is – throw on a wig sis!