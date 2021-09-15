Grace Ofure’s Story is one of Resilience & Commitment

Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, is a visionary business leader and iconic force in the global real estate market. The opportunity to help demystify some of the popular beliefs about investment is one she finds really fascinating, this is particularly because an individual’s ability to create wealth has a direct correlation to the accuracy of their knowledge about investing and investments.

According to Wikipedia, investment means to allocate money with the expectation of a positive benefit/return in the future. In other words, to invest means owning an asset or an item to generate income from the investment or the appreciation of your investment which is an increase in the value of the asset over a period of time.

Her investment journey has defied common myths and fears surrounding high yield portfolios, plowing her earnings into real estate and today unlocking returns considered unattainable by other asset classes. The intention of this article is not to discredit the usefulness of investment risk analysis and assessment but rather to underscore how a total aversion of risk is the worst form of risk-taking by itself.

Here is a true-life story:

A few years ago, long before Grace ventured into the world of investing, she sold second-hand clothes, and on this particular day she made sales worth 23,000 Naira (this is about 50 USD today), compared to her typical daily average, this was a good day and she was excited but it was not for long, one of the risks of excessive liquidity caught up with her.

The entire sum got stolen and she was left bereaved and devastated. The point of this is to emphasize that sitting on cash is a high-risk venture, if you intend to grow wealth, then your goal should be to ensure that you are not excessively liquid. As a salary earner, you must plan yourself in a way that as soon as your remuneration is paid, you already have a clear investment plan and immediately put forward these commitments not later than 24 hours, reducing your cash hold to just what you require for sustenance. Cash held for eventualities will soon enough find an event for it to disappear.

Pique your interest with the story above?

Well, it is true, but through access to the right information and understanding that high yield is not the enemy in considering the viability of an investment, she has grown from feeling bereaved about losing $50 to becoming the MD/CEO of Life Card International Investment, a pioneering expert in purpose-built and income spinning real estate development company, making affordable luxury investments a possibility. It is by the grace of God, consistency, and hard work, that her establishment has been reckoned as a marvel of our time, via Lifecard Investment.

Grace Ofure has created a multi-million dollar real estate business from scratch, with no prior funding or experience, she generated tens of billions in returns for our investors through real estate sales and educated over 1000 entrepreneurs.

Now highly sought after and globally, regarded as trailblazers, among real estate investments experts. Irrespective of these proven results over the years, it is quite unfortunate that most Nigerians have continued to shy away from harnessing the opportunities that abound due to risk aversion arising from a dysfunctional orientation about Returns On Investment (RoI), Interest rates, investment guarantee because they have believed a scam. A scam that all high-yield investments are too risky and should be avoided.

As one of the experts in real estate investments, Lifecard International Investment has successfully structured and executed several investment offerings that recorded 100% ROI in precisely 6 months. Forecasting what a mortgage loan facility will amount to in interest and revenue for you when you invest in real estate. Now that is INSIGHT.

Rather than staying away, what you need to successfully navigate the waters of investment and grow your portfolio significantly is the capacity to gain an accurate and deep understanding of someone or something; The last statement coincidentally defines insight.

Insight is required to call the status quo a scam, to challenge a status quo that says: mortgages and other forms of loans that facilitate investment are traps that should be avoided. It is an insight that enables one to see possibilities when they can be stifled by fear of making intelligent investments due to unforeseen circumstances, insight makes a whole world of difference.

Insight can make you so much richer and elevate your marginal propensity to spend(MPS). The insight will bring enlightenment and knowledge that enables one to identify a good and secure investment opportunity.

As an investment coach, Grace Ofure presents an avenue for budding investors, to learn how to climb into higher tax brackets and dominate, transfer the requisite skills and tools to enable one to identify profitable and secure investments, and literally sharpen their skills and increase capacity to “hit the ground running” with results and output. Participators are equipped with insight on how to transition into being profit-oriented investors.

Grace Ofure is also the proprietress of Life Card University, an e-learning institute that was born out of my sheer desire to improve business education, ensure that learning is delivered seamlessly and strategically with a mission to help people start a real estate business or grow an existing real estate business from scratch using tested and proven strategies through the provision of robust digital courses, personalized coaching and mentoring opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs and investors.

The commitment to the work done is to adequately provide insight that can change the narrative, a scam that says there are no intelligent risks. This SCAM is eating into the fabric of Nigeria’s financial sector.

Here is why;

As of now, more than half of the Nigerian population do not have a bank account, Only 47% of the Nigerian population have bank accounts and 30% of the bank accounts in Nigeria are dormant. These are staggering statistics. How then can the Nigerian people obtain financial instruments that can aid investments? Besides loans, our financial bodies offer a variety of instruments that can be leveraged. Now we must take affirmative action to give the insight that can instigate better financial habits and subsequently lead to robust investment portfolios that would consequently quicken the economy.

If Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, can navigate from being a hawker, a roadside seller, to becoming an income-spinning investment expert, making a globally astounding impact, then you can.

_______________________________________________________________________________Sponsored Content