The Eko Design Exhibition is Coming Soon & it’s brought to You by iDESIGN & the EbonyLife Place | Oct 21st – 23rd

Award-winning Lagos design firm iDESIGN by Tola Akerele have worked on several exclusive residential and hospitality design projects with a focus on local artistic expression through art and furniture.

iDESIGN by Tola Akerele have partnered with Ebony Life to bring Eko Design. Eko Design is the next in the Eko series following Eko Star, Eko Culture, and Eko Film. These events have been sponsored by Lagos state and the aim is to highlight the best of Nigeria’s flourishing creative industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lagos Interior Design Firm (@idesign_by_tola_akerele)

Eko design, Crafted Living will be a showcase of furniture and lighting that are homegrown and home-inspired. This 3-day event will be held from 21st – 23rd October 2021 at the Victoria Hall, EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition also aims is to showcase and promote beautiful furniture and home products made in Nigeria, as well as create an environment where the creative industry, local designers and

architects can come together to form strong business relationships within the Lagos design community.

For more information, please email: [email protected]

Click HERE to Register

Date: October 21st – 23rd 2021

Venue: Victoria Hall, EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos

Sponsored Content