Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Shaffy Bello is a Timeless Beauty in These Birthday Snaps😍

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Features Sweet Spot

At 61, You BellaNaijarians Are Our "Nigerian Story”

Music Sweet Spot

He's Here! Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Welcome First Child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho

Sweet Spot

It's a Double Celebration for Joke Silva as She Marks 40 Years in the Industry on Her 60th Birthday | #40at60

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo's Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub's September 2021 Issue

Sweet Spot

Ruggedman is One Dapper Birthday Boy!

Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Maria Looks Ravishing for the Culture

Sweet Spot

Lala Akindoju is Grateful for Chef Fregz as they Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot

Shaffy Bello is a Timeless Beauty in These Birthday Snaps😍

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Veteran actress Shaffy Bello is a year older today and to celebrate her birthday, the Nollywood star has shared lovely photos that show off her irresistible, timeless beauty.

Shaffy posted the photos on Instagram and captioning them, she wrote:

 But… ANOTHER YEAR, another opportunity to Marvel at Gods Goodness.

I AM LOVED… I feel it everyday, everywhere.
I AM BLESSED… Only by Gods Grace.
I AM GRATEFUL… Always.

ISN’T GOD GOOD? PLEASE THANK HIM ON MY BEHALF.

If you love me, just take 5 seconds to say “Father Shaffy Bello said THANK YOU”. He knows what it’s for “I spoke with him this morning “
MAY GOD KEEP YOU ALL AND MAKE OUR JOY TO BE FULL ALWAYS 🤍And YES! It’s my BIRTHDAY 😁

Happy Birthday, Shaffy Bello! Sending BN love and light your way❤

CREDITS:

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Photography: @mamahz_inc
MUA: @glambeauty_maquillage

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing
css.php