Shaffy Bello is a Timeless Beauty in These Birthday Snaps😍

Veteran actress Shaffy Bello is a year older today and to celebrate her birthday, the Nollywood star has shared lovely photos that show off her irresistible, timeless beauty.

Shaffy posted the photos on Instagram and captioning them, she wrote:

But… ANOTHER YEAR, another opportunity to Marvel at Gods Goodness. I AM LOVED… I feel it everyday, everywhere.

I AM BLESSED… Only by Gods Grace.

I AM GRATEFUL… Always. ISN’T GOD GOOD? PLEASE THANK HIM ON MY BEHALF. If you love me, just take 5 seconds to say “Father Shaffy Bello said THANK YOU”. He knows what it’s for “I spoke with him this morning “

MAY GOD KEEP YOU ALL AND MAKE OUR JOY TO BE FULL ALWAYS 🤍And YES! It’s my BIRTHDAY 😁

Happy Birthday, Shaffy Bello! Sending BN love and light your way❤

CREDITS:

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Photography: @mamahz_inc

MUA: @glambeauty_maquillage