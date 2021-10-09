Here is how the Tecno CAMON 18 Series Launch Event went | Spot Your Faves

TECNO Camon18 launch which held on October 6th, 2021, was all fun and laughter at the impressively creative event. As always TECNO brings out breath-taking innovations for the emerging markets.

TECNO CAMON 18 Launch held at The Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos and in attendance were celebrities, tech bloggers and specially invited guests. The celebrities graced the TECNO blue carpet with their dazzling personalities speaking highly of the new TECNO CAMON 18 series.











The Launch event was hosted by celebrity talk show host and actor, Tobi Bakre, who led the audience on a spectacular journey to experience the exciting new features of the newly launched CAMON 18 series.

Guests and celebrities alike were wowed by the unique features of the device and were serenaded by the shot-on CAMON 18 videos showcased by music video director, Unlimited LA, at the event.





At the event, TECNO announced the collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy on plans to kick-off a Short Film Competition for upcoming and professional filmmakers with the desire to make organic African films that transcend what we have out there now. The competition would see 20 filmmakers compete and create amazing films all shot on the Camon 18 Premier.



At the launch, TECNO made it clear that the CAMON series was made for the digital age and it will continue to make sure it creates consumer-centric products that will consistently raise the bar. The all-steady, anti-shake camera says it all, as the users would be able to create top-notch, perfect and crisp videos without worrying about the instability of the videos.

The new CAMON18 Series comes with some breath-taking features such as Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all-new Ultra-Steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography amongst others. Featuring an AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate making every touch a faster and smoother experience.





Indeed, TECNO is breaking barriers by taking the lead and setting standards for the mobile industry in Africa and emerging markets as they evolve with the digital age. Like their slogan “Stop at Nothing” TECNO has continuously shown the world that they are stopping at nothing to dominate the mobile technology industry.

