Toke Makinwa Cannot Wait to Take You on Her Journey as “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” Official Anchor

Congratulations are in order! The council of elders called and she answered.

The new season of “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” is upon us and the official anchor of the 2021 season has finally been announced… Toke Makinwa.

The actress, influencer, TV host and on-air personality will be hosting the survival reality show which is set to make a comeback after seven years break, with 18 contestants in the jungle, competing against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing, on October 16, 2021.

“GUS: The Age Of Craftsmanship” will run till December 19 where the winner will get a total prize package worth over N50 million, including N20 million in cash, a brand new SUV, and other enticing goodies, while the other 17 will also receive cash awards.

Toke’s announcement has been trailed by mixed reactions. While a lot of people are rooting for the uber-talented TV host to do justice to the show, a lot of people seem to be questioning the choice, wondering why previous hosts were not recast and suggesting others they felt would be better options. But as usual, Toke is not fazed as she’s prepared to take on this journey like any other.

To inspire anyone out there waiting for their season to come, Toke shared a post from 8 years ago, in the early stages of her career when she had a chance to interview past winners of “Gulder Ultimate Search”. Back then, hosting the show someday seemed like a ‘crazy thought’ which she quickly dismissed because she felt “it probably would never happen”.

My journey is one of grace, time and chance. In 2013 I got to sit down with past winners of GUS, my career was at its early stages and as I interviewed them I had this crazy thought in my head that it’ll be totally crazy if I get to host this show someday, I think I even said it to them, I quickly dismissed it cos I thought it probably would never happen. 8 years after, I am the official host for the new Gulder Ultimate Search – “the age of Craftsmanship”. It’s new, it’s refined and I cannot wait to take you all on my journey on this adventure. I share this video to inspire anyone out there who like me has crazy thoughts or even an almost unlikely idea, it looks impossible only because your Time and Season is yet to come. It’ll come, I promise you everything good will come. Keep doing you, keep believing in the special grace that one day your season will come, everything you’ve done on this journey will lead to such a beautiful season that time will have to respect you. I know you all thinking how can my glam life be substituted for some jungle living right? You’re just going to have to find out. Plus I love how versatile my brand is, I’m Queening in every department cos I can ❤️

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @tokemakinwa