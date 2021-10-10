Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

1 min ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in October.

Tiwa Savage Revealed She’s Being Extorted Over A Sex Tape

And The #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Winner is… Whitemoney!

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: “I used every chance I got to show my creativity” – Saga

#BNxBBNaija6: Queen Wants to Get More Women Involved in Political Activities

#BNxBBNaija: Nini tells Chuey Chu Why She Auditioned for the Shine Ya Eye Season

Adele is Ready to Drop New Music!

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

