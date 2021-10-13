Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 96

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Singh Nini, Temisan Emmanuel & More

Style

If You’re Looking for What to Wear Every Day of The Week, Jenn is Your Plug!

Style

Zomoge Inspired Debut Collection is Filled With Classic Pieces For the Stylish Man

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning In Every Single Look She Wore Hosting "The Buzz"

Style

See the Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 95

Style

A Week in Style: Saryba's Instagram is a Gold Mine of Cool Outfit Ideas

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Idia Aisien Dazzles Yet Again on the Red Carpet at the Premiere of "Badboys and Bridesmaids"

Style

Lynne Kayenne Studio's New Collection shows a Remarkable Modern Take on Traditional Prints

Style

Cardi B Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week – Here’s All the Proof You Need

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 96

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM
css.php