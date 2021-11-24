Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Get the Scoop of What Went Down While Les Twins were in Lagos hosted by Hennessy V.S

Events

Budweiser brought John Terry and Roberto Carlos in a Face-off! See how the Budweiser Game of Kings went

Events

Coca-Cola Celebrates it's 70 years Anniversary by delighting Customers with #ShareATripWithCoke Campaign

Events Inspired

Pan-Atlantic University honors former Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Elder Felix Ohiwerei

Events

It's Official! Gaia Africa Launches its Clubhouse 'Gaia House' | See Photos

Events Promotions

BIC is honoring 10 exceptional Educators all over the World as part of its Global Education Week Celebration

BN TV Events Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 11 & 12 of Femi Adebayo's "Sisi" Season 3

Events

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr of DottsMediaHouse bags the BrandCom Young Ceo of the Year Award for the Second Time in a Row

Events

TedxNzaStreet announces It's Third Edition titled Aku di Nulo ‘The Wealth at Home’ | November 27

Events

Sanmi Adegoke is the First Black Recipient to win the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the 2021 UK Property Award

Events

Get the Scoop of What Went Down While Les Twins were in Lagos hosted by Hennessy V.S

Published

37 mins ago

 on

World-famous urban dance duo, Laurent, and Larry Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins were in Lagos, Nigeria from November 11th – 13th as part of their global “Move Out Loud” campaign in collaboration with Hennessy V.S. The Twins enjoyed a vibrant two-day stay, engaging in various activities.

Both cultural beacons, Hennessy V.S and Les Twins joined forces to create a multi-media collaboration around the tagline “Move Out Loud”, to celebrate French heritage and the pioneering spirit. This campaign creates an exceptional, inclusive platform for artistic expression through live dance, music, and fashion.

The Twins started the day off with a meet & greet with key media personnel; in which they got the chance to speak about the collaboration, as well as their lives, engaging with the media houses represented in an intimate setting.

The Twins then hosted an exclusive Dance Masterclass, featuring key stakeholders in dance and dance enthusiasts. The masterclass was exciting and energetic. Participants had the opportunity to see Les Twins live in action, and dance alongside them, which was a dream come true for many of them. Participants in the masterclass certainly learnt a thing or two from the legendary Twins and were willing to give hands-on advice. It was indeed a Very Special Masterclass!

Following the Masterclass, the Twins had time to wind down, as they hosted select guests to an interactive lunch. Guests included a mix of influencers, industry heads, and budding dancers.

Finally, for the day, Les Twins was hosted at Zorya Nightclub for an experience of the much talked about & sought-after Lagos nightlife. The Twins took it to new heights with a vibrant dance performance which had the crowd ecstatic and yearning for more

The following afternoon, right before they jetted off to Paris, France, they were hosted to an exclusive high energy brunch at KOI Restaurant. The brunch gave the Twins one last chance to participate in a Lagos party. Guests were treated to specially crafted #HennessyxLesTwins cocktails, canapes, and a final chance to intimately engage with the Twins.

Speaking on the visit of the iconic dance duo, Marketing Manager, Moet Hennessy Nigeria, Oluwole Awoleke, said

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to host Les Twins in Lagos as part of the collaboration with Hennessy for the 2021 Hennessy VS limited edition bottle. This collaboration is a story of many firsts and provides opportunities for us to constantly express Hennessy’s DNA. We had a lot planned for the Twins during their short stay, and judging by how much they enjoyed it, we can confidently say we gave them the best possible experience here in Lagos”.

For the first time, a single limited edition of Hennessy V.S is represented by two complementary graphic designs, each bottle features a likeness of either Laurent or Larry, rendered as captured digitally, with all their signature energy, including a QR code that opens up the many facets of this campaign experience to all.

The Hennessy V.S 2021 Limited Edition bottle by Les Twins is now available in leading stores nationwide.

#HennessyxLesTwins#HennessyVerySpecial

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa




Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy

South African Poet Haroldene Tshienda Finds Healing Through Written Words

Biodun Da’Silva: Breaking Out of A Predatory Relationship

Dr. Folasade Alli: What To Do When You Have Low Blood Sugar
css.php