Get the Scoop of What Went Down While Les Twins were in Lagos hosted by Hennessy V.S

World-famous urban dance duo, Laurent, and Larry Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins were in Lagos, Nigeria from November 11th – 13th as part of their global “Move Out Loud” campaign in collaboration with Hennessy V.S. The Twins enjoyed a vibrant two-day stay, engaging in various activities.

Both cultural beacons, Hennessy V.S and Les Twins joined forces to create a multi-media collaboration around the tagline “Move Out Loud”, to celebrate French heritage and the pioneering spirit. This campaign creates an exceptional, inclusive platform for artistic expression through live dance, music, and fashion.

The Twins started the day off with a meet & greet with key media personnel; in which they got the chance to speak about the collaboration, as well as their lives, engaging with the media houses represented in an intimate setting.

The Twins then hosted an exclusive Dance Masterclass, featuring key stakeholders in dance and dance enthusiasts. The masterclass was exciting and energetic. Participants had the opportunity to see Les Twins live in action, and dance alongside them, which was a dream come true for many of them. Participants in the masterclass certainly learnt a thing or two from the legendary Twins and were willing to give hands-on advice. It was indeed a Very Special Masterclass!

Following the Masterclass, the Twins had time to wind down, as they hosted select guests to an interactive lunch. Guests included a mix of influencers, industry heads, and budding dancers.

Finally, for the day, Les Twins was hosted at Zorya Nightclub for an experience of the much talked about & sought-after Lagos nightlife. The Twins took it to new heights with a vibrant dance performance which had the crowd ecstatic and yearning for more

The following afternoon, right before they jetted off to Paris, France, they were hosted to an exclusive high energy brunch at KOI Restaurant. The brunch gave the Twins one last chance to participate in a Lagos party. Guests were treated to specially crafted #HennessyxLesTwins cocktails, canapes, and a final chance to intimately engage with the Twins.

Speaking on the visit of the iconic dance duo, Marketing Manager, Moet Hennessy Nigeria, Oluwole Awoleke, said

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to host Les Twins in Lagos as part of the collaboration with Hennessy for the 2021 Hennessy VS limited edition bottle. This collaboration is a story of many firsts and provides opportunities for us to constantly express Hennessy’s DNA. We had a lot planned for the Twins during their short stay, and judging by how much they enjoyed it, we can confidently say we gave them the best possible experience here in Lagos”.

For the first time, a single limited edition of Hennessy V.S is represented by two complementary graphic designs, each bottle features a likeness of either Laurent or Larry, rendered as captured digitally, with all their signature energy, including a QR code that opens up the many facets of this campaign experience to all.

The Hennessy V.S 2021 Limited Edition bottle by Les Twins is now available in leading stores nationwide.

