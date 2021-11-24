Pan-Atlantic University honors former Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Elder Felix Ohiwerei

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries, Sade Morgan; Chairman, NB, Chief Kolawole Jamodu; Former Managing Director, NB, Elder Felix Ohiwerei; Board Chairman of The Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director, NB, Hans Essaadi; Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Juan Elegido and Company Secretary/Legal Director, NB, Uaboi Agbebaku during the official commissioning of Felix Ohiwerei Building, School of Science and Technology named after Elder Felix Ohiwerei, former NB Managing Director, held at the University campus in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday.

It was a moment of praise and tributes last Friday, as the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), one of Nigeria’s leading privately owned universities, formally named its School of Science and Technology building after the Former Managing Director,Nigerian Breweries, Elder Felix Ohiwerei.

Speaker after Speaker took time to celebrate this foremost business and boardroom guru, who served Nigerian Breweries with distinction for 45 years, before retiring as Chairman in 2007.

In his remarks during the official commissioning of the building held at the school campus in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos on Friday, November 19, 2021, the ViceChancellor of the institution, Prof. Juan Elegido disclosed that the newly built state-of-the-art edifice was named after Ohiwerei in recognition of his contribution to the development of education in Nigeria and service to humanity.

Elegido further explained that the School of Science and Technology (SST) would contribute greatly to nurturing the requisite manpower needed to boosting industrialization that would consequently impact Nigerian economy in line with thegoal of the University.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries, Chief Kolawole Jamodu described the naming of the edifice after Ohiwerei as an honour well-deserved given his passionand contribution towards the advancement of education in Nigeria.

Apart from being an accomplished businessman, Director and one of the finest boardroom leaders in Nigeria, Felix Ohiwerei is also a solid Christian who is as passionate about his faith, as he is as passionate about education. And he has embraced both vocations with the same dedication and hardwork that made him stand out amongst his peers, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries, Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi expressed profound appreciation to management and staff of Pan-Atlantic University for graciously accepting to name the edifice after the company’s former Managing Director.

Essaadi noted that the company through the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is honoured to partner with the institution on its mission to raise today’s students into future world-class leaders.

On behalf of the management and staff of Nigerian Breweries, let me say how grateful we are to Elder Ohiwerei, for your leadership and your immense contributions to our great company. We are very proud of you and we wish you the very best in life, every day. It is our hope that the school will continue to provide the best quality education, comparable with international standards, to produce the next generation of future leaders”, he said.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the former Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Elder Felix Ohiwerei attributed all his life achievements to the divine blessings of God. He conveyed his appreciation to the school management while paying glowing tribute to his late wife as a very supportive and prayerful woman who was his pillar of support. He expressed optimism that the products of the institution (particularly the school of Science) would not only excel in character but also become blessings to mankind.

The event was attended by members of the board and faculty of the Pan Atlantic University, led by the Pro-Chancellor, Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Albert Alos and incoming VC, Enase Okonedo, as well as friends and family of Elder Felix Ohiwerei, including former MTN Chairman, Dr. Pascal Dozie.

