Connect with us

Sweet Spot

"I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner" - Malala's Husband Asser Malik

Scoop Sweet Spot

Once Again, Korra Obidi is Rocking Her Baby Bump like the Dance Queen She Is

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Forever and For Always! Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

First of all, Introduction! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong are Starting their Forever Journey

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Liquorose Ate These Ten Looks & Left No Crumbs!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Share Heartfelt Messages + Cute Moments to Celebrate their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot

"You Are Beauty, You Drip Glory" - Here's Adebola Williams' Sweet Birthday Note to Kehinde

Sweet Spot

Birthday Girl Toke Makinwa is Doing What She Likes!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Timini Egbuson & Ultimate Love’s Iykeresa Look Radiant on the Double Cover of Glazia Magazine

Scoop Sweet Spot

What Some of Your Favorite Celebs Wore for Halloween

Sweet Spot

“I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner” – Malala’s Husband Asser Malik

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is married. She announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala got married to her partner Asser Malik, the High Performance General Manager at Pakistan Cricket Board, per his LinkedIn Profile.

Wednesday morning, Asser, who is also the franchise owner of Last Man Stands in Pakistan, shared a photo of he and Malala, cutting their cake, and wrote: “In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team’s tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting.”

See more photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony below:

Photo Credit: @malinfezehai

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php