“I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner” – Malala’s Husband Asser Malik

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is married. She announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala got married to her partner Asser Malik, the High Performance General Manager at Pakistan Cricket Board, per his LinkedIn Profile.

Wednesday morning, Asser, who is also the franchise owner of Last Man Stands in Pakistan, shared a photo of he and Malala, cutting their cake, and wrote: “In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team’s tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting.”

See more photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony below:

Photo Credit: @malinfezehai