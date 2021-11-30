Goodbye Nigeria, Hello Isreal! Maristella Okpala Begins Her Miss Universe Journey

With the 70th Miss Universe competition kicking off, current Miss Universe Nigeria Maristella Okpala has arrived in Eilat, Israel for the beauty pageant set to take place on December 12, 2021.

The beauty queen shared photos on social media, taking us along for both her departure and arrival as she left the country to begin her Miss Universe journey.

In her words,

It is a great honour wearing my whole country Nigeria today as I depart for the @missuniverse journey. It still feels like a dream and I am so happy and speechless at the same time

Thank you @silverbirdmbgn for choosing me / giving me this wonderful platform and to my family, fans, sponsors. I promise to make you all proud.

Upon her arrival, she wrote:

Finally arrived in Isreal.

I want to use this opportunity to thank @missuniverse Organization for treating us like QUEENS .

I got picked up straight from the Aircraft and mr George was assigned to me, he took care of everything.

The people here are so nice… Btw Isreal is such a Beautiful Country ❤️🥰😍 Thank You @missuniverse

We’re totally rooting for Miss Universe Nigeria Maristella Okpala to bring home the crown and if you are too, go to vote.missuniverse.com or download the Miss Universe Official app and follow the voting instructions.