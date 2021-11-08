Yvonne Jegede’s “Marrying a Campbell” bags 9 Awards at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

The Nollywood industry recently marked another feat for a yet-to-be-released film, co-produced by Nollywood star, Yvonne Jegede. “Marrying A Campbell”, set to reach our screens by 2022, dominated the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2021 in Canada.

Before now, one of the lead actresses, Bridget John, won the Best Actress award at Pan African International Film Festival in Cannes, France. Yet again, it proves to be a must watch having won nine out of 10 nominations at TNFF Awards.

Awards

The story was written by Yvonne Jegede and the script by Yvonne Jegede, Patrick Nnamani and, Jane Odogwu. Production credits go to Twin Vision Films and Yvonne Jegede’s Me, Myself & I Productions Ltd.

The story is of Rachel Campbell a wealthy socialite in Nigeria who is mother of four daughters and prides herself in the success of her family. Rachel learns that her youngest daughter, Deinabo, accepted the proposal of Efosa . She objects to this because Efosa is the son of a farmer. The drama revolves around the plot to stop the engagement and the ensuing problems that arise.