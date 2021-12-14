An Amazing Abuja Evening with A Bar Called Paper & The Balvenie | Here’s your Exclusive Look

Connect with us

6 hours ago

A Bar Called Paper in partnership with The Balvenie Makers Project was delighted to host Abuja’s finest event planner’s, Influencers and creatives on a night filled with music, exquisite Balvenie infused h’dourves and the most perfect whisky tasting session of Balvenie single malt scotch whisky.
The event was hosted at the prestigious new rooftop location upstairs @ paper November 25th at 7PM.
Treated go the oral history of The Balvenie by the brand representative Kafia Offiah and serenaded by the amazing voice of Jarell Ebuka, Abuja’s finest gathered to celebrate each other and be celebrated in the spirit of Balvenie makers project and its focus on those who create.’
“We look forward to many more beautiful nights and celebrations with the people crafting the very culture around them”.

 

A post shared by ABarCalledPaper (@abarcalledpaper)

