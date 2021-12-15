Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, Vict0ny Performed at Live In Concert 2021 Music Festival | Get the Scoop

Connect with us

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Panda Entertainment kicked off its Detty December in grand style with the Live In Concert 2021 music festival, Ultima studios, off Freedom Way, Lekki on the 11th of December, 2021.

Creating an electric atmosphere where new school music joined forces with the sounds and creativity of the older generation to bring good vibes all night long, the concert was graced with performances from some of your faves include Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, Lojay, Ayra Starr, Ajebo Hustlers, WurlD, Vict0ny and 1da Banton.

See photos from the concert!

Photo Credit: @badmantej

