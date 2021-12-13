Patricia Technology Celebrates as they Win Three BradCom Awards

It was a big day for Patricia Technologies, a fintech company providing alternative solutions to payments through the use of cryptocurrency, after bagging three major awards at the 2021 BRANDCOM Awards ceremony, held recently at the D’Podium International Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos.

The award ceremony saw Patricia Technologies pick up the award for the ‘Most Innovative Fintech Brand of the Year’. This is in addition to the ‘Young CEO of the Year (fintech)’ award received by the CEO and founder of Patricia Technologies, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje and the ‘Most Outstanding Marketing Director of the Year (Fintech)’ awarded to Rotimi Ogunwede, Chief Marketing Officer, Patricia Technologies. The awards were received for Patricia Technologies by Ayoola Ogunwonmi, Head of Marketing, Patricia Technologies.

The BrandCom award is a reputable and well-respected award ceremony, held annually. It is fundamentally set up to honour brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing communications industry who have distinguished themselves with tangible and laudable impacts.

Reacting to the awards and recognition received by Patricia, the founder and CEO, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje said

We indeed are extremely honoured to be recognized and selected for these awards. I and the team do not take this for granted at all. This recognition we are getting just goes to prove that we have remained steadfast in our promise to do the most while we deliver top-notch services to our customers. This for us is the beginning of greater things.

Hanu Fejiro was also the recipient of “The Youngest Most Inspiring Innovator 2021” at the Why I Am Alive Initiative (WIAAI) Innovators Empowerment and Awards gala, a platform designed to awaken creativity and innovation in the minds of the young and aspiring; empowering scalable, viable, and impactful innovations from startups across the nation. Hanu was also the keynote speaker and shared his journey as an entrepreneur to inspire young people.

Patricia Technologies one of Africa’s own fintech providers, recently embarked on a global expansion, by moving its headquarters to Estonia. The firm is not relenting as it strives towards more growth and seamless services in the coming year.

