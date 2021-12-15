Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Coca-Cola Puts on a Magical Christmas Display as they Transform Ikeja City Mall into a Wonderland

Events Scoop

Fuji Vibrations Yaba Edition Was A Night to Remember, All Thanks to FUMAN, Orijin & First Bank

Events

Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, Vict0ny Performed at Live In Concert 2021 Music Festival | Get the Scoop

Events

An Amazing Abuja Evening with A Bar Called Paper & The Balvenie | Here's your Exclusive Look

Events

Patricia Technologies bags Triple Victory at 2021 BrandCom Awards

Events

WOTC Magazine Celebrate its Strong Community of Female Power Players at 'The New Faces Awards' Ceremony

Events

Flour Mills of Nigeria Customers and Trade Partners won Fantastic Prizes & Gifts at the 2021 B2B Customers Forum + Award Ceremony

Beauty Events Scoop

Nigeria's Maristella Okpala Wins Best National Costume + SA's Lalela Mswane Makes Top 3 at Miss Universe 2021

Events

ICYMI: Beeta Arts debuted its first Festival displaying Amazing Cultural activities, in Abuja

Events

Register for the Future First Ladies Themed 'Take your Confidence to a Whole New Level' | December 17 & 18

Events

Coca-Cola Puts on a Magical Christmas Display as they Transform Ikeja City Mall into a Wonderland

Published

15 mins ago

 on

It was all about lights, gifts, and real magic moments this Saturday as Coca-Cola transformed Ikeja City Mall into a Christmas wonderland – hosting invited guests to a night beneath the stars.

Alongside the resplendent lighting show, Coca-Cola dazzled guests with musical performances from the music group, Loud and singer Bad Boy Timz with the right mix of musical hits from DJ Consequence, exciting games, and a photo and gifting session at Santa’s grotto, while being refreshed with ice-cold bottles of Coca-Cola.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Putting a refreshing spin on a traditional Christmas staple, Coca-Cola crowned the evening with the lighting of the Coca-Cola Christmas tree – a sixty-six-foot-tall Christmas tree made entirely of Coca-Cola crates, a move that symbolizes Coca-Cola’s continued commitment to its environmental sustainability vision under its World Without Waste initiative, where it promises to make its packages 100% recyclable by 2025.

Coke lovers across the country will also experience magical moments with Coca-Cola as the iconic Christmas Caravan kicks off its tour across Nigeria, celebrating togetherness this festive season. To learn more, visit @cocacola_ng on Instagram.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season
css.php