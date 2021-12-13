Flour Mills of Nigeria Customers and Trade Partners won Fantastic Prizes & Gifts at the 2021 B2B Customers Forum + Award Ceremony

Flour Mills of Nigeria recently hosted its annual Customer forum and awards ceremony in Lagos to show appreciation for and honour its customers and business partners.

The yearly event provides an opportunity for the company to appreciate its distributors who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Foods Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Devlin Hainsworth said:

“Working with our esteemed trade partners, FMN has remained consistent with its purpose of feeding the nation every day. We have been doing this for over 61 years and are determined to continue on this course.”



Appreciating the diligence of the distributors at meeting the demands for efficient delivery of products to the end-users, Hainsworth stated:

“I am very excited to mention that over the years, a very large percentage of the company’s business has been driven by our key distributors.”

“To do so effectively across the length and breadth of the country, we need long-term partnerships with dealers who have the infrastructure, technical expertise, and local knowledge necessary to ensure that our products reach the final mile. Feeding the nation is a huge undertaking, which we have assessed in collaboration with our trade partners who share our vision, even as we continue to explore the additional undiscovered potential for growth.”

In his remark, Paul Udochi, FMN’s Head of Sales, B2B, assured the customers that the company’s constancy would further improve their mutual relationship.

“FMN is a customer-centric organisation, which is why we’ve reserved time at this event to recognise our customers and reassure them of our mutually beneficial cooperation.” “We will remain constant and will do everything possible to assist our consumers. We will continue to assist them in developing their skills and capabilities for growth. We will work to ensure that we grow together in the future since they are a critical component of the business.”

All trade partners were awarded brand new Samsung A72 mobile phones. At the same time, others who had been recognised as high performers received additional awards such as bags of Flour products and the stars award of 12-ton, 15-ton, and 20-Ton Utility Trucks.



Adegboyega Badejo, CEO of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Limited, one of the awardees, expressed gratitude to FMN for its commitment to quality, collaboration, and acknowledgment of its stakeholders.

“I am ecstatic. This is a significant accomplishment for me. I am going back home with a brand-new 20-ton truck. I promise to continue to give it my all to ensure that I continue to win. Thank you, FMN!”

Sponsored Content