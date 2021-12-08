Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Get Ready for the Infinix Fans Party 2021💃🏾🕺🏾| December 10

Events

Moet & Chandon Ignites the Festive Season with Glamour At Moet Effervescence

Events

TMO Redefines Resort Style for the Everyday Woman in Its New Collection 'A Minors Ad Maius'

Events

Meet the Top 18 Finalists Competing at the 44th Miss Nigeria, December 17 | Get the Scoop

Events

Get Ready for the Hennessy Artistry 2021 'Game ON' Featuring Patoranking, Olamide, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr & More | December 10

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Events

Here's how it went down at Johnny Drille's Private concert with Johnnie Walker

Events Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of "Christmas In A Box" - the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Events

20 Photos that prove that Smirnoff NoKnowAddress was a Blast

Events Promotions

Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Events

Get Ready for the Infinix Fans Party 2021💃🏾🕺🏾| December 10

Published

44 mins ago

 on

It’s the end of the year again, and it usually is a time to reflect and re-strategize but also to rewind. Infinix has a lineup of devices that amplify users’ entertainment experiences, so trust them to pull off the best fan party ever.

As a loyal and dedicated fan of the brand, you are invited to have fun with Infinix at the annual fans end-of-year party. The event is in partnership with Pepsi and Johnnie Walker, and it promises to be a blast.

You can be assured of an exciting event with games, celebrity appearances and performances from Mayorkun, DJ Kaywise, Ruga and Pepsi ambassador DJ Xclusive as Infinix celebrates with fans and well-wishers of the brand.  It would be a fun time celebrating the achievements of the brand this past year, successful campaigns and empowerments for consumers, and treating everyone to a good time for a year well spent.

Come in for the party looking your best because there would be a reward for the best-dressed guest. You should also come with your dancing shoes and be ready for your voice to crack because you will dance and sing with musical performances from your favourite artists and all kinds of gifts will be up for grabs. You can sign up here if you have a dance crew for a chance to join the dance competition to win 100k on the spot.

It’s holding on the 10th of December, 2021, with your faves lined up to thrill you at the #InfinixFansParty, so come ready! There’s a free vendor stand for all that are interested. To get access to this free provision, simply sign up with this link. Remember to sign up with this link for your party invite, mark your calendars and warm up for a thrilling experience.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!
css.php