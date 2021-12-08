Connect with us

Moet & Chandon Ignites the Festive Season with Glamour At Moet Effervescence

On December 4th 2021,  Moët & Chandon hosted the creme de la creme of Lagos society on a glamorous journey into the world of  Moët & Chandon. The occasion took place at an iconic secret location, Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island which was communicated to the guests at 17:43 (founding date of the Moët Maison) on Friday, December 3rd 2021.

The Effervescence party was truly one for the books with star-studded guests such as Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Beverly Naya, Dakore Akande, and many more trooped in to revel in the splendour of the party.

Guests showed up in opulent style, keeping with the ‘Night Time Dazzle’ dress code.  First hosted at the cocktail area, guests were greeted with Moët Mini bottles, canapes, jazz entertainment whilst creating their Moët moments at the exquisite photo areas.

The exclusive event which was centred around the effervescence of a Moët & Chandon bottle, included an open marquee where guests were immersed in the beautiful Lagos skyline, Moët & Chandon bottles crafted into the walls, towering champagne pyramids, with bubbles dispersed into the space at specific moments.

Event highlights included a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the night sky, DJ battle between DJ Factor and DJ Cypher,  a stirring musical performance courtesy of LOUD, and an electrifying surprise performance by crowd favourite Wande Coal. One truly iconic moment that stood out was the projection of the house’s champagnes on the side of the Lagos Continental building.

As a gesture of the house’s generosity, guests were treated to copious amounts of champagne from the bar and the Moët Mini vending machine and an array of exquisite canapes. Guests were also gifted personalised bottles of the iconic Moët Imperial Brut champagne.

A defining moment in the night’s events was the ‘Toast for a Cause’, a philanthropic initiative by the house. The ‘Toast for a Cause’ was by Nollywood Actress, Osas Ighodaro to celebrate the season of togetherness. The toast was dedicated to the Joyful Joy Foundation, established by Osas Ighodaro to fight against malaria, poverty and HIV/AIDS among children.

The Moët & Chandon Effervescence event marks the beginning of the festive season, inviting everyone to share the joy of togetherness.

See more photos:

#ToastWithMoet #MoetEffervescence

