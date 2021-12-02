Events
Get Ready to Party from LAX to LA on December 18th | See Details
Lagos get ready for the biggest beach party. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Enjoy great music, food, drinks, and networking
Lax2La is bringing the West coast vibes to Lagos on December 18th, 2021
Departure Time: 11 am
This event is strictly by tables bookings/reservations.
For Bookings: Send an email to [email protected] or visit our website: https://faceman-entertainment.business.site/?m=true
Follow us on social media: @facemanentertainment @thetruthglobalent
#Lax #Lagos #Beach #BeachLife #HomeComing #TheTruthGlobalEnt #FacemanEntertainment #DettyDecember
Sponsored Content