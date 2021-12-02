Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Get Ready to Party from LAX to LA on December 18th | See Details

Events

Hurrayy!! Coca-Cola System Celebrates 70th Anniversary in Grand style

Events

Together4ALimb: Stanbic IBTC held a virtual event aimed at creating awareness for Children living with Limb loss

Events

The Afro Culture Convention by American Business Council was Insightful | See Summary

Events

Here's Your Exclusive Look into Damilola Adegbite’s “RESET” Book Launch

Events

Celebrate The Joy Of Togetherness this Festive Season with Moët & Chandon

Events

FSDH Launches Fund for Women-Led business at 'The Future-focused Female' in Commitment to Economic Growth

Events

You can Access Free Fibroid Screening & Surgery at the South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital 5th Annual Scientific Seminar | December 4th

Events Scoop

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Idia Aisien, Adaeze Yobo & all the 2021 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award Winners

Events Movies & TV

Chuko & Arie Esiri's "Eyimofe" won 5 Awards at 2021 #AMAAs | "Collision Course", "Citation" & Other Winners

Events

Get Ready to Party from LAX to LA on December 18th | See Details

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lagos get ready for the biggest beach party. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Enjoy great music, food, drinks, and networking
Lax2La is bringing the West coast vibes to Lagos on December  18th, 2021
Departure Time: 11 am
This event is strictly by tables bookings/reservations.
For Bookings: Send an email to [email protected] or visit our website: https://faceman-entertainment.business.site/?m=true
Follow us on social media: @facemanentertainment  @thetruthglobalent 
#Lax #Lagos #Beach #BeachLife #HomeComing #TheTruthGlobalEnt #FacemanEntertainment #DettyDecember

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Margaret Aligbe: My Life As a Testament That Dreams Come True
css.php