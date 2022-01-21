Bisola Aiyeola Rings in Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Reality TV star and actress Bisola Aiyeola turns a year older today, January 21. She marked the day with a brand-new and stunning photo spread on her Instagram.

She wore two jaw-dropping looks styled by Style by Iphie and another by Temitope Uduak Betiku.

For the first look, she looked glamourous in a gold draped floor-length gown which was complimented by bold lips and shimmering eyes. Next, she switched things up to a figure-hugging suit dress with exaggerated sleeves which she rocked with a flower crown and subtle glam makeup.

See more photos from the shoot below:

Look 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Look 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)