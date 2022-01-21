Beauty
Bisola Aiyeola Rings in Her Birthday With Stunning Photos
Reality TV star and actress Bisola Aiyeola turns a year older today, January 21. She marked the day with a brand-new and stunning photo spread on her Instagram.
She wore two jaw-dropping looks styled by Style by Iphie and another by Temitope Uduak Betiku.
For the first look, she looked glamourous in a gold draped floor-length gown which was complimented by bold lips and shimmering eyes. Next, she switched things up to a figure-hugging suit dress with exaggerated sleeves which she rocked with a flower crown and subtle glam makeup.
See more photos from the shoot below:
Look 1
Look 2
