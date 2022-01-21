Bisola Aiyeola Rings in Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Connect with us

Beauty

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Reality TV star and actress Bisola Aiyeola turns a year older today, January 21. She marked the day with a brand-new and stunning photo spread on her Instagram.

She wore two jaw-dropping looks styled by Style by Iphie and another by Temitope Uduak Betiku.

For the first look, she looked glamourous in a gold draped floor-length gown which was complimented by bold lips and shimmering eyes. Next, she switched things up to a figure-hugging suit dress with exaggerated sleeves which she rocked with a flower crown and subtle glam makeup.

See more photos from the shoot below:

Look 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

Look 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

