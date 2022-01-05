Connect with us

Gordon’s Gin kept the Cocktails flowing at the Happyness Party 2021 | Get the Scoop

Gordon’s, one of the world’s favourite gins, was the toast of Happyness Party 2021 at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

Gordon’s went all out to make the experience unforgettable. Fun was the order of the day as Lagos social butterflies were pampered with a bouncy castle, cozy on-site masseuse, and a lovely Glam Bar complete with henna sessions; with music performances by Klasikal, DJ Niro, DJ Showfz and DJ Vee to cap.

The highlight of the party was the Gordon’s bar, mixologists kept delicious G&T cocktails flowing. Although guests were treated to the best of Gordon’s G&T, people made sure to go home with it.

With Happyness Party 2021, Gordon’s continued its series of Gordon’s at Sunset experiences for consumers to stop and end enjoy the zest of life.

Keep up with @gordonsmoringa on Instagram for Gordon’s experiences and look out for #ShallWe on social media.
Drink Responsibly. 18+

Here are highlights from the party curated for you!

