“I know God Was and Is Still With Me” — Mabel Makun Shares Journey to the Birth of Her & AY’s Second Child

The Makuns are still soaking in their family’s newest addition and we’re here for all of it.

Comedian and filmmaker AY Makun announced the birth of his second child, Ayomide earlier this month. Now, his wife, Mabel Makun has shared more details on their 13-year journey to having another child in an emotional video she shared on Instagram, alongside a note.

To show her gratitude and encourage someone out there, Mabel revealed that she had three miscarriages in the past, and some of the symptoms she experienced that may have threatened her pregnancy with Ayomide. “Truthfully I was exhausted, how I got here today is not something that I can explain but I just know that God was and is still with me and Ayomide,” she added.

Read Mabel’s note below:

This will definitely trigger my emotions, the plan was to close/open my eyes and make it all disappear but then again I thought to myself, Mabel you have to encourage someone out there. Three miscarriages with no medical explanations as to the reasons why. It was the same pattern as before, every single thing that happened with the others, happened again, only this time more but I was determined to hold on tight to God and not fail. Anal bleeding threatened miscarriage, difficulty in breathing, I wasn’t psychologically and mentally stable and that, was the hardest part for me, my emotions were all over the place, taking a deep breath in and out to stop myself every time I felt the urge to just break down and cry, struggling within not to blame myself for not protecting and fighting for the survival of the babies I lost, placenta separation, weak uterus. Truthfully I was exhausted, how I got here today is not something that I can explain but I just know that God was and is still with me and Ayomide, for this we are eternally grateful 🙏

You are God all by yourself and you will never share your glory with anyone. From the depth of my heart, I want to thank you all for the messages, prayers and yes the love is overwhelming. God bless you all for me 🙏❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mabel followed her post with a cutesy card filled with sweet words and heartfelt prayers, dedicated to her baby, Ayomide.