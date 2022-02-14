Meet The Advisory Panel for 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women List for 2022

9to5chick, a career development and media company, is compiling the second edition of the 100 Top Career Women of the Year. The aim of this list is to give visibility and highlight the amazing work and contributions that women make to the Nigerian corporate sector.

For this year’s list, the organisation has 4 amazing career people in its advisory panel. The nomination list will be reviewed by these independent judges alongside the founder of 9to5chick, Glory Edozien. These panelists include:

Funke Amobi

She is a globally recognised Human Resources professional and multiple award winner. She has over 25 years of experience across Oil & Gas, Banking & Telecommunications sectors. Funke currently serves as the Regional Head for People & Culture Nigeria & West Africa for Standard Bank Group with the responsibility for shaping the people and culture strategy across six countries.

Yemi Faseun

He is a business leader with over 30 years of multi-sector, multi-function experience. He is currently the Chief Talent Officer at YT Talent Officer. He was a two-term elected council member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and has received a number of global recognitions such as Top 8 HR Thought Leader in Africa, Top 50 Personality on LinkedIn, 2022 Top 200 Global Thought Leader among others. As an advocate for great workplaces, Mr Faseun provides executive mentoring to mid-career and business leaders, who are looking to excel in their career journey.

Osayi Alile

She is the CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation. She has over 25 years of experience across different sectors. She is an experienced Council Member with a demonstrated history of working in the non-profit organization management industry. She has also been named one of the African Women of the Year in 2015.

Nkiru Olumide – Ojo

Nkiru is currently the Africa Regions Executive Head, Marketing Corporate Communications & CSI at Standard Bank Group. She leads a diverse team across African countries to deliver business objectives through Brand Marketing, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Investment. Over the course of her 20 years across career, she has gotten several recognitions such as Leading Woman in Marketing and Communications 2016, Marketing Personality of the year among others. She is also a published author of the Pressure Cooker-Lessons from a woman at work and a female enthusiast.

Nominations for the list is currently open to the general public and will close on the 20th of February 2022.

Click here to nominate your top career women